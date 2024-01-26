Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 26

Sponsored by:

• New to Chicago, migrant family in mourning after their 11-month-old baby is killed in car crash (Tribune)

• Marin Lacson, 17, fatally struck by Metra UP-NW train while walking to school in fog around 7:45 AM at Route 59 and Main Street in Barrington (ABC)

• Skokie school bus crash: Driver loses control, hitting multiple cars before becoming stuck in house, no serious injuries reported (ABC)

• ATA: North Shore Channel Trail extensions would bridge trail gaps

• ATA: Chicago Botanic Gardens bike racks find a new home in Palatine, thanks to local partnerships

• Here are the finalists for Chicago's snowplow naming contest (Block Club)

• CTA job fair taking place Friday 10 AM to 1 PM at Malcom X College, 1900 W. Jackson Boulevard (ABC)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024. Thanks to our generous sponsors and donors, we're currently at $37,210 with $22,790 left to go. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief