Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 26
Neighbors applaud plans for bike-ped upgrades at open house for plaza and streetscape upgrades near Western Brown Line stop
"It will make it safer for the kids to walk and bike to school or for recreation," said an attendee. "So, it’s really for them. For the future."
No dice! Transportation advocates push back against plans for widening Chicago Avenue at future Bally’s Casino site
ATA and other advocates criticized plans to improve bus and bike access as half-measures, while saying a wider Chicago Avenue bridge would induce driving without helping sustainable modes.
Pace debuts its first-ever fully electric bus
Pace Suburban Bus' very first fully electric bus debuted on its South Side / Southwest suburban Route 381 last Friday.