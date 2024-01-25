Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 25

9:10 AM CST on January 25, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• More coverage of CDOT's plan for Chicago/Halsted near future Bally's casino, which bus and bike advocates say is way too car-centric (Block Club)

• Music was ‘therapy’ for Chicago drummer who died in DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash, leaving behind 2-year-old daughter (Sun-Times)

• Man shot after trailing reckless drivers in northwest Chicago suburbs (CBS)

• Naperville homeowner pleads for help after multiple cars crash into fence at busy intersection (ABC)

• CPD asks for help finding Lizieric Lima, 15, last heard from on Tuesday, Jan. 23, labeled a high-risk missing person, last seen on CTA train (WGN)

• 3 Metra lines running with significant delays after Amtrak signal problem (Sun-Times)

• One Tribune letter writer expresses "aggravation" with CTA, another thanks author of ridiculous anti-Dickens op-ed for "his care and concern for Chicago"

