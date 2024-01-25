Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 25
No dice! Transportation advocates push back against plans for widening Chicago Avenue at future Bally’s Casino site
ATA and other advocates criticized plans to improve bus and bike access as half-measures, while saying a wider Chicago Avenue bridge would induce driving without helping sustainable modes.
Pace debuts its first-ever fully electric bus
Pace Suburban Bus' very first fully electric bus debuted on its South Side / Southwest suburban Route 381 last Friday.
After neighbors reject another TOD in Andersonville, it’s time for citywide solutions to our housing shortage
Plus, discussion of potential funding for protected lanes on Damen in the 40th Ward, where a driver killed ceramicist Don Heggemann, 59, on his bike in October