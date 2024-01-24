Streetsblog Chicago
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 24
Pace debuts its first-ever fully electric bus
Pace Suburban Bus' very first fully electric bus debuted on its South Side / Southwest suburban Route 381 last Friday.
After neighbors reject another TOD in Andersonville, it’s time for citywide solutions to our housing shortage
Plus, discussion of potential funding for protected lanes on Damen in the 40th Ward, where a driver killed ceramicist Don Heggemann, 59, on his bike in October
Watch: Discussing Chicago’s 2023 bikeway wins and challenges at an ATA City Advocacy discussion
The Active Transportation Alliance graciously invited Streetsblog Chicago to talk about what we learned by visiting every bikeway built in 2023.