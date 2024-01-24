Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 24

9:16 AM CST on January 24, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Left for Dead: Chicago police reports show months of inaction in deadly hit-and-run investigation (NBC)

ATA: IDOT looks closer at crashes and how to respond effectively

• CPD officer in unmarked squad car struck and injured girl, 13, crossing the street Monday around 5:45 PM on 600 block of W. 103rd in Fernwood (ABC)

Chicago Daily Law Bulletin: CTA must face discrimination claims over denial of vaccine exemptions"

• Will Chicago ban natural gas in new buildings? Mayor, allies push for change (Block Club)

• Sun-Times: Big Marsh Park looks to add new mountain bike trails after supporters raise $360K of $1.5M goal (Sun-Times)

• ATA hosts Movers and Shakers Ball, April 4, 6-9 PM at Chicago History Museum, North and Clark

– John Greenfield, editor

Bus Electrification

Pace debuts its first-ever fully electric bus

Pace Suburban Bus' very first fully electric bus debuted on its South Side / Southwest suburban Route 381 last Friday.

January 24, 2024
Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities

After neighbors reject another TOD in Andersonville, it’s time for citywide solutions to our housing shortage 

Plus, discussion of potential funding for protected lanes on Damen in the 40th Ward, where a driver killed ceramicist Don Heggemann, 59, on his bike in October

January 23, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago

Watch: Discussing Chicago’s 2023 bikeway wins and challenges at an ATA City Advocacy discussion

The Active Transportation Alliance graciously invited Streetsblog Chicago to talk about what we learned by visiting every bikeway built in 2023.

January 23, 2024
