Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 24

• Left for Dead: Chicago police reports show months of inaction in deadly hit-and-run investigation (NBC)

• ATA: IDOT looks closer at crashes and how to respond effectively

• CPD officer in unmarked squad car struck and injured girl, 13, crossing the street Monday around 5:45 PM on 600 block of W. 103rd in Fernwood (ABC)

• Chicago Daily Law Bulletin: CTA must face discrimination claims over denial of vaccine exemptions"

• Will Chicago ban natural gas in new buildings? Mayor, allies push for change (Block Club)

• Sun-Times: Big Marsh Park looks to add new mountain bike trails after supporters raise $360K of $1.5M goal (Sun-Times)

• ATA hosts Movers and Shakers Ball, April 4, 6-9 PM at Chicago History Museum, North and Clark

– John Greenfield, editor