Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 18

10:30 AM CST on January 18, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Chicagoland transit wants state help with looming budget crisis (Axios)

• Chicago has a plan to improve CTA buses, but ATA and Better Streets want more (WBEZ)

• Inspired by SBC's Fatality Tracker map, statewide advocacy group Ride Illinois recently developed an initiative entitled "Our Response to Fatal Crashes

• Teenager charged in 3 robberies on Blue Line

• Metra announces a new, fairly commonsense, Passenger Code of Conduct identifying prohibited behavior

• Following a great news story on Dickens Greenway by reporter Sarah Freishtat, Tribune publishes a garbage op-ed by attorney William Choslovsky

• Streetsblog joins ATA for a Zoom talk Friday 1/19 noon-1 PM. Register here. John will discuss our recent Chicago Bike Lane Week article series.

• Call for submissions is now taking place for 24th Annual Bike Winter Art Show, Friday 2/23 to Saturday 3/16 at Agitator Gallery, 3851 W. Fullerton Ave.

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024. Thanks to our generous sponsors and donors, we're currently at $34,680 with $25,320 left to go. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Dickens Greenway

A Tale of Two Media Outlets: More Dickens drama as NBC runs a NIMBY-friendly TV report, Tribune publishes a more balanced article

NBC and the Tribune demonstrate the wrong and right ways to report on a controversial bike lane project like the Dickens Greenway.

January 18, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 17

January 17, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 16

January 16, 2024
See all posts