Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 18

• Chicagoland transit wants state help with looming budget crisis (Axios)

• Chicago has a plan to improve CTA buses, but ATA and Better Streets want more (WBEZ)

• Inspired by SBC's Fatality Tracker map, statewide advocacy group Ride Illinois recently developed an initiative entitled "Our Response to Fatal Crashes"

• Teenager charged in 3 robberies on Blue Line

• Metra announces a new, fairly commonsense, Passenger Code of Conduct identifying prohibited behavior

• Following a great news story on Dickens Greenway by reporter Sarah Freishtat, Tribune publishes a garbage op-ed by attorney William Choslovsky

• Streetsblog joins ATA for a Zoom talk Friday 1/19 noon-1 PM. Register here. John will discuss our recent Chicago Bike Lane Week article series.

• Call for submissions is now taking place for 24th Annual Bike Winter Art Show, Friday 2/23 to Saturday 3/16 at Agitator Gallery, 3851 W. Fullerton Ave.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024. Thanks to our generous sponsors and donors, we're currently at $34,680 with $25,320 left to go. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

