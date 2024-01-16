Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 16

• Red Line suspended on North Side; Purple, Yellow lines delayed due to mechanical issues (
ABC)
• 20 people evacuated Monday after CTA Orange Line train derailed (
Tribune)
•
ABC: CTA, Metra and Amtrak service were disrupted amid dangerously cold Chicago weather
• Here's why Metra workers light fires on tracks during cold weather (
ABC)
• Metra Rock Island line train hit unoccupied car this morning at 111th/Marshfield, no injuries reported (
ABC)
• Oak Brook Tesla charging stations lined with dead cars in freezing cold: "A bunch of dead robots out here" (
Post)
• Op-ed by personal injury lawyer: The CTA is headed for
more crashes and financial disaster ( Tribune)
• Police identify boy, 13, found alone, confused on Red Line at Roosevelt (
FOX)
•
Chi Hack Night takes a deep dive into the CTA's infuriating " Ghost Bus" problem in a Zoom talk tonight at 7 PM
Get national headlines at
Streetsblog USA.
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to
help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024. Thanks to our generous sponsors and donors, we're currently at $33,678 with $26,322 left to go. . Thank you for your support! Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here
John Greenfield, editor