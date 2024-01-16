Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 16

8:50 AM CST on January 16, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Red Line suspended on North Side; Purple, Yellow lines delayed due to mechanical issues (ABC)

• 20 people evacuated Monday after CTA Orange Line train derailed (Tribune)

ABC: CTA, Metra and Amtrak service were disrupted amid dangerously cold Chicago weather

• Here's why Metra workers light fires on tracks during cold weather (ABC)

• Metra Rock Island line train hit unoccupied car this morning at 111th/Marshfield, no injuries reported (ABC)

• Oak Brook Tesla charging stations lined with dead cars in freezing cold: "A bunch of dead robots out here" (Post)

• Op-ed by personal injury lawyer: The CTA is headed for more crashes and financial disaster (Tribune)

• Police identify boy, 13, found alone, confused on Red Line at Roosevelt (FOX)

Chi Hack Night takes a deep dive into the CTA's infuriating "Ghost Bus" problem in a Zoom talk tonight at 7 PM

John Greenfield, editor

