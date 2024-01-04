Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 4

Sponsored by:

• CTA: No timetable for reopening of Yellow Line (NBC)

• Better Streets member and SBC contributor Michael Podgers asks, why is Yellow Line service still suspended, weeks after crash? (WBBM)

• Significant changes coming to Metra fare system, ticket windows set to close soon (NBC)

• Woman in critical condition after being found beaten, unresponsive on train around 1:30 AM this morning on 'L' train at Roosevelt station (Tribune)

• Texas buses bringing migrants to Will County Metra stations, but mostly to one town – Lockport (Shaw Local)

• Sun-Times: Metra passengers left high and dry waiting for special New Year’s Eve train that departed early

• CTA "Kicks off 2024 with an in-person small business educational series for local, small and disadvantaged businesses"

John Greenfield, editor