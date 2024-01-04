Streetsblog Chicago
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 4
Study published by Spin makes a convincing argument for improving the bike network as a strategy to keep scooter riders off sidewalks
Keeping scooter riders off sidewalks would strengthening the argument for e-scooters being a public good instead of an annoyance.
CTAction: Free CTA service on New Year’s Eve “not quite as bad as last year,” still not great
While scheduled runs often didn't show up on time on New Year's Eve / Day, this year, most of them at least showed up. That's more than one could say a year ago.