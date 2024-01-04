Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 4

10:05 AM CST on January 4, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• CTA: No timetable for reopening of Yellow Line (NBC)

Better Streets member and SBC contributor Michael Podgers asks, why is Yellow Line service still suspended, weeks after crash? (WBBM)

• Significant changes coming to Metra fare system, ticket windows set to close soon (NBC)

• Woman in critical condition after being found beaten, unresponsive on train around 1:30 AM this morning on 'L' train at Roosevelt station (Tribune)

• Texas buses bringing migrants to Will County Metra stations, but mostly to one town – Lockport (Shaw Local)

• Sun-Times: Metra passengers left high and dry waiting for special New Year’s Eve train that departed early

• CTA "Kicks off 2024 with an in-person small business educational series for local, small and disadvantaged businesses"

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024. Thanks to our generous sponsors and donors, we're currently at $30,771 with $29,229 left to go. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Scooters

Study published by Spin makes a convincing argument for improving the bike network as a strategy to keep scooter riders off sidewalks

Keeping scooter riders off sidewalks would strengthening the argument for e-scooters being a public good instead of an annoyance.

January 3, 2024
Sponsored by Transit Tees

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 3

January 3, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago is supported by

Keating Law Offices

Injured Cyclists Count On Keating
Streetsblog Chicago

CTAction: Free CTA service on New Year’s Eve “not quite as bad as last year,” still not great

While scheduled runs often didn't show up on time on New Year's Eve / Day, this year, most of them at least showed up. That's more than one could say a year ago.

January 2, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 2

January 2, 2024
See all posts