Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by Transit Tees

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 3

8:57 AM CST on January 3, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

Sponsored by Transit Tees

• Johnson: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is "sowing seeds of chaos" with migrant transportation (TRP)

• More Chicago suburbs approve efforts to limit unscheduled migrant drop-offs at Metra stations (CBS)

• A person was killed after being struck by multiple drivers in the middle of I-80/94 in Gary, Indiana (CBS)

• Hit-and-run driver killed Destiny Dixon, 23, in rollover crash on I-55 in Braidwood (ABC)

• Hit-and-run driver crashed into another car, causing it to crash into church Tuesday around 11:17 PM near 73rd/Ashland in West Englewood (ABC)

• 4 in custody after stolen car driver crashes into another vehicle in Niles (ABC)

• Drivers warned as slick conditions threaten morning commute in Chicago area this morning (ABC)

• Is bad CTA service the road to romance? A late bus led to the first marriage of the year in Cook County (CBS)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024. Thanks to our generous sponsors and donors, we're currently at $30,766 with $31,264 left to go. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Streetsblog Chicago

CTAction: Free CTA service on New Year’s Eve “not quite as bad as last year,” still not great

While scheduled runs often didn't show up on time on New Year's Eve / Day, this year, most of them at least showed up. That's more than one could say a year ago.

January 2, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 2

January 2, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago is supported by

Keating Law Offices

Injured Cyclists Count On Keating
CTA

CTA takes steps to help ensure free New Years Eve service won’t be terrible again this year

The grassroots transit advocacy group Commuters Take Action says they're "cautiously optimistic" about the CTA's NYE plan.

December 29, 2023
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 29

December 29, 2023
See all posts