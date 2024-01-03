Sponsored by Transit Tees
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 3
CTAction: Free CTA service on New Year’s Eve “not quite as bad as last year,” still not great
While scheduled runs often didn't show up on time on New Year's Eve / Day, this year, most of them at least showed up. That's more than one could say a year ago.
CTA takes steps to help ensure free New Years Eve service won’t be terrible again this year
The grassroots transit advocacy group Commuters Take Action says they're "cautiously optimistic" about the CTA's NYE plan.