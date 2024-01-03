Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 3

Sponsored by:

• Johnson: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is "sowing seeds of chaos" with migrant transportation (TRP)

• More Chicago suburbs approve efforts to limit unscheduled migrant drop-offs at Metra stations (CBS)

• A person was killed after being struck by multiple drivers in the middle of I-80/94 in Gary, Indiana (CBS)

• Hit-and-run driver killed Destiny Dixon, 23, in rollover crash on I-55 in Braidwood (ABC)

• Hit-and-run driver crashed into another car, causing it to crash into church Tuesday around 11:17 PM near 73rd/Ashland in West Englewood (ABC)

• 4 in custody after stolen car driver crashes into another vehicle in Niles (ABC)

• Drivers warned as slick conditions threaten morning commute in Chicago area this morning (ABC)

• Is bad CTA service the road to romance? A late bus led to the first marriage of the year in Cook County (CBS)

