Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 2

8:58 AM CST on January 2, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• Editorial: Yellow Line commuters deserve better (Tribune)

• Baby girl Jasette Williams died in crash after hit-and-run SUV driver ran red Friday around 9:42 PM at 63rd and Cottage Grove in Woodlawn (ABC)

• Driver fatally struck pedestrian in Arlington Heights (Herald)

• At least 5 injured after Near West Side hit-and-run car driver causes Washington CTA bus to hit building Monday evening, police say (ABC)

• Two young children were among four people seriously injured in a car crash Monday afternoon at Roosevelt Road and Central Park Avenue (FOX)

• 4 suffer minor injuries after SUV driver crashes into 'L' pillar at Ida B. Wells and Wabash (CBS)

• Three injured after taxi driver crashed into a tree Monday afternoon near the ice rink in Millennium Park (WGN)

• Police release photo of car whose driver struck and injured woman, 59, and man, 60, Thursday morning in crosswalk at Huron/Lasalle (ABC)

• At least one person was injured on Monday night after a driver ran red in River North (WGN)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024. Thanks to our generous sponsors and donors, we're currently at $28,736 with $31,264 left to go. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Streetsblog Chicago

CTAction: Free CTA service on New Year’s Eve “not quite as bad as last year,” still not great

While scheduled runs often didn't show up on time on New Year's Eve / Day, this year, most of them at least showed up. That's more than one could say a year ago.

January 2, 2024
CTA

CTA takes steps to help ensure free New Years Eve service won’t be terrible again this year

The grassroots transit advocacy group Commuters Take Action says they're "cautiously optimistic" about the CTA's NYE plan.

December 29, 2023
Neighborhood Greenway

47th Ward confirms Leland Greenway west of Clark isn’t happening this year, promises it will get built in 2024

December 28, 2023
See all posts