Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 2

• Editorial: Yellow Line commuters deserve better (Tribune)

• Baby girl Jasette Williams died in crash after hit-and-run SUV driver ran red Friday around 9:42 PM at 63rd and Cottage Grove in Woodlawn (ABC)

• Driver fatally struck pedestrian in Arlington Heights (Herald)

• At least 5 injured after Near West Side hit-and-run car driver causes Washington CTA bus to hit building Monday evening, police say (ABC)

• Two young children were among four people seriously injured in a car crash Monday afternoon at Roosevelt Road and Central Park Avenue (FOX)

• 4 suffer minor injuries after SUV driver crashes into 'L' pillar at Ida B. Wells and Wabash (CBS)

• Three injured after taxi driver crashed into a tree Monday afternoon near the ice rink in Millennium Park (WGN)

• Police release photo of car whose driver struck and injured woman, 59, and man, 60, Thursday morning in crosswalk at Huron/Lasalle (ABC)

• At least one person was injured on Monday night after a driver ran red in River North (WGN)

