Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 29

• 2023 in review: A look back at the CTA and public transportation through Tribune op-eds

• Rate of violent crime on CTA trains was down in 2023, but still higher than pre-pandemic levels (Tribune)

• James R. Anderson from Better Streets Chicago: Our city’s lakefront is no place for "expressway" called DuSable Lake Shore Drive (Sun-Times)

• Nik Hunder from DePaul, Commuters Take Action: Misrepresenting CTA’s fiscal problems won’t help with finding a fix (Sun-Times)

• Driver fatally struck female pedestrian, 25, Thursday around 11 PM in the 10000 block of South Halsted in Washington Heights (Sun-Times)

• 2 CPD and one ISP officer among 5 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Dan Ryan Expressway (NBC)

• Old Irving Park crash: Chicago police seeking information in hit-and-run that critically injured man (ABC)

• Cycling stories of the year: Bike/pedestrian plans, safety education and mountain bike racing (Daily Herald)

• Like CTA and Pace, Metra is offering free rides on New Years Eve, as long as you don't drink in the trains after 7 PM

