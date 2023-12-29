Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 29

Streetsblog Chicago will be off on Monday 12/25; operating on a light publishing schedule (Today's Headlines plus occasional posts) from Tuesday 12/26 to Friday 12/29 while we focus on fundraising; off on Monday 1/1; and will resume normal publication on Tuesday 1/2. Have a safe and joyous holiday season!
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.