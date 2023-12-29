Skip to Content
Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 29

9:16 AM CST on December 29, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• 2023 in review: A look back at the CTA and public transportation through Tribune op-eds

• Rate of violent crime on CTA trains was down in 2023, but still higher than pre-pandemic levels (Tribune)

• James R. Anderson from Better Streets Chicago: Our city’s lakefront is no place for "expressway" called DuSable Lake Shore Drive (Sun-Times)

• Nik Hunder from DePaul, Commuters Take Action: Misrepresenting CTA’s fiscal problems won’t help with finding a fix (Sun-Times)

• Driver fatally struck female pedestrian, 25, Thursday around 11 PM in the 10000 block of South Halsted in Washington Heights (Sun-Times)

• 2 CPD and one ISP officer among 5 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Dan Ryan Expressway (NBC)

• Old Irving Park crash: Chicago police seeking information in hit-and-run that critically injured man (ABC)

• Cycling stories of the year: Bike/pedestrian plans, safety education and mountain bike racing (Daily Herald)

• Like CTA and Pace, Metra is offering free rides on New Years Eve, as long as you don't drink in the trains after 7 PM

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Streetsblog Chicago will be off on Monday 12/25; operating on a light publishing schedule (Today's Headlines plus occasional posts) from Tuesday 12/26 to Friday 12/29 while we focus on fundraising; off on Monday 1/1; and will resume normal publication on Tuesday 1/2. Have a safe and joyous holiday season!

John Greenfield, editor

