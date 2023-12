Sponsored by:

• One man on gas-powered scooter killed, another critically injured in crash with driver Monday at 12:42 AM near Fullerton/Cicero, citations pending (Sun-Times)

• SUV driver suffers life-threatening injuries in single-vehicle crash around 2:30 AM this morning at I-55 at Damen (WGN)

• CPD: Man shoots, injures knife-wielding man on Saturday around 10:45 PM at Garfield Red Line station (ABC)

• Boy, 16, charged with felonies for two armed robberies and an attempted robbery in late November on Blue Line (WGN)

• Elmhurst police: 2 busloads of 91 migrants were dropped off at local Metra station, someone bought train tickets for all of them (Sun-Times)

• Busload of migrants arrives at Westmont Metra, riders catch train to city (NBC)

• Texas sends busload of migrants to Elburn’s Metra station, some get car rides, others take train to city (Shaw Local)

• Equiticity hosts the North Lawndale Justice Ride on MLK Day, Monday 1/15,11 AM at North Lawndale Christian Fitness Center, 3750 W. Ogden

Streetsblog Chicago will be off on Monday 12/25; operating on a light publishing schedule (Today's Headlines plus occasional posts) from Tuesday 12/26 to Friday 12/29 while we focus on fundraising; and off on Monday 1/1. Have a safe and joyous holiday season!

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024. Thanks to our generous sponsors and donors, we're currently at $19,097 with $40,903 left to go. Please consider making a tax-exempt end-of-year donation here. Thank you for your support!

John Greenfield, editor