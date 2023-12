Sponsored by:

• ATA's top ten walking, biking, and transit stories of 2023

• NASCAR, CTA train crash and more: Chicago's biggest transportation headlines, headaches of 2023 (NBC)

• A permit request for a Burger King drive-thru helped bring about Ed Burke's downfall for racketeering (WTTW, Block Club)

• CTA "wraps up banner year of outreach to disadvantaged and small businesses"

• Driver swerves into oncoming traffic, crashes into light pole Thursday night on Western in Little Village leaving female passenger, 20, critically injured (FOX)

• Actions of truck driver, trucking company led to fatal collision with Metra train 5/11 in Clarendon Hills, NTSB says (Trains.com)

• Crisis responder says he witnessed suspect attack three people, including a CTA worker loading a Ventra machine, on 12/14 at Central Green station (CBS)

• SBC's Igor Studenkov: Metra riders with SNAP to get reduced fares (RBL)

• CTA: Don't be a Grinch by driving to holiday activities if our trains and buses offer a "more economical and convenient" alternative to driving and parking

Streetsblog Chicago will be off on Monday 12/25; operating on a light publishing schedule (Today's Headlines plus occasional posts) from Tuesday 12/26 to Friday 12/29, while we focus on fundraising; and off on Monday 1/1. Enjoy the holiday season!

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024. Thanks to our generous sponsors and donors, we're currently at $12,442, with $47,558 left to go. You can make a tax-exempt end-of-year donation here. Thank you for your support!

John Greenfield, editor