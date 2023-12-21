Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 21

Sponsored by:

• WTTW elaborates on Streetsblog Chicago's earlier reporting of the IL Supreme Court reaffirming Boub V. Wayne ruling that endangers bike riders

• National Transportation Safety Board continuing tests on the CTA's Yellow Line, more than a month after crash injured many people (CBS)

• Man charged with driving under influence, causing crash that left 12-month-old baby dead on 11/20 in North Chicago (CBS)

• Man, 74 charged with reckless homicide for allegedly driving high on cocaine before head-on crash that killed George Giannakakis, 73 (CBS)

• Suburban Chicago cop pleads not guilty to drunk driving in crash that killed Graciela Reza Contreras, 59, on 11/5 in DeKalb (Shaw Local)

• 4 seriously injured in crash in 12400 block of South Torrence, just outside the Ford plant, about 9 p.m. Wednesday (Sun-Times)

• CTA tweet: "Taking the Blue Line to the city from O'Hare is easy, fast and convenient!" Do you agree with that sentiment nowadays?

