Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 21

9:00 AM CST on December 21, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

WTTW elaborates on Streetsblog Chicago's earlier reporting of the IL Supreme Court reaffirming Boub V. Wayne ruling that endangers bike riders

• National Transportation Safety Board continuing tests on the CTA's Yellow Line, more than a month after crash injured many people (CBS)

• Man charged with driving under influence, causing crash that left 12-month-old baby dead on 11/20 in North Chicago (CBS)

• Man, 74 charged with reckless homicide for allegedly driving high on cocaine before head-on crash that killed George Giannakakis, 73 (CBS)

• Suburban Chicago cop pleads not guilty to drunk driving in crash that killed Graciela Reza Contreras, 59, on 11/5 in DeKalb (Shaw Local)

• 4 seriously injured in crash in 12400 block of South Torrence, just outside the Ford plant, about 9 p.m. Wednesday (Sun-Times)

CTA tweet: "Taking the Blue Line to the city from O'Hare is easy, fast and convenient!" Do you agree with that sentiment nowadays?

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

I'd like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024. Thanks to our generous sponsors and donors, we're currently at $12,267, with $47,733 left to go. You can make a tax-exempt end-of-year donation here. Thank you for your support!

John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Metra Bike Car 1.5: Rolling in with space for bikes of all shapes and sizes

After months of pressure from "the bike guys" at board meetings, and only one month after the initial announcement, Metra unveiled its new Bike Car prototype.

Car-centric thinking was no match for Ald. Andre Vasquez at meeting on making Francisco Ave. safer

Kam Buckner: South Shore and MED runs stop at the same stations, so why don’t we let South Shore trains pick up MED riders?

Hopefully Buckner and other cool heads at the railroads and local transportation agencies will prevail to find a solution.

