Streetsblog Chicago
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 21
Metra Bike Car 1.5: Rolling in with space for bikes of all shapes and sizes
After months of pressure from "the bike guys" at board meetings, and only one month after the initial announcement, Metra unveiled its new Bike Car prototype.
Car-centric thinking was no match for Ald. Andre Vasquez at meeting on making Francisco Ave. safer
Kam Buckner: South Shore and MED runs stop at the same stations, so why don’t we let South Shore trains pick up MED riders?
Hopefully Buckner and other cool heads at the railroads and local transportation agencies will prevail to find a solution.