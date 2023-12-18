Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 18

Sponsored by:

• Jaylene Escamilla, 28, died after fatal car crash near O'Hare Airport; 3 others injured (ABC)

• Driver cited after violating 'Scott's Law,' leaves IDOT worker seriously hurt on I-57 near 108th (CBS)

• South Loop shooting: 2 men injured, 1 critically, on CTA Red Line near Roosevelt, Chicago police say (ABC)

• Churches seeking to feed 5,000 families along Red Line (ABC)

• Here's the latest news from statewide bike advocacy group (and SBC sponsor) Ride Illinois

• Snowflakes, candy canes and 36,000 LED lights: The making of the CTA holiday fleet (Skokie)

• Drink and don't drive: "Ride Metra free on New Year’s Eve and enjoy Family Fares throughout the holiday season"

