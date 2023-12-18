Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 18

8:59 AM CST on December 18, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

Sponsored by Total Charter Bus - Chicago

• Jaylene Escamilla, 28, died after fatal car crash near O'Hare Airport; 3 others injured (ABC)

• Driver cited after violating 'Scott's Law,' leaves IDOT worker seriously hurt on I-57 near 108th (CBS)

• South Loop shooting: 2 men injured, 1 critically, on CTA Red Line near Roosevelt, Chicago police say (ABC)

• Churches seeking to feed 5,000 families along Red Line (ABC)

• Here's the latest news from statewide bike advocacy group (and SBC sponsor) Ride Illinois

• Snowflakes, candy canes and 36,000 LED lights: The making of the CTA holiday fleet (Skokie)

• Drink and don't drive: "Ride Metra free on New Year’s Eve and enjoy Family Fares throughout the holiday season"

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Protected Bike Lanes

Goin’ to Graceland: Take a virtual ride on the nearly finished Clark PBLs between Montrose and Irving Park

The project appears to be pretty much finished, but I'm double checking that no additional concrete, flexi-posts, or paint are planned.

December 15, 2023
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 15

December 15, 2023
Streetsblog Chicago is sponsored by

Transit Tees

Transit Tees has a new game about Chicago
Ad for Transit Tees's new city-building tile game called 1893
Amtrak

On, [to] Wisconsin! Amtrak confirms you can once again bring a bike on the Hiawatha Line between Milwaukee and Chicago

Amtrak is now taking reservations for up to six bikes per train, and in some cases the bikes are stored on vertical racks on new "Venture" cars.

December 14, 2023
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 14

December 14, 2023
See all posts