Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 18
Goin’ to Graceland: Take a virtual ride on the nearly finished Clark PBLs between Montrose and Irving Park
The project appears to be pretty much finished, but I'm double checking that no additional concrete, flexi-posts, or paint are planned.
On, [to] Wisconsin! Amtrak confirms you can once again bring a bike on the Hiawatha Line between Milwaukee and Chicago
Amtrak is now taking reservations for up to six bikes per train, and in some cases the bikes are stored on vertical racks on new "Venture" cars.