Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 12
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog Chicago
See all posts
Woman, 57, fatally struck by hit-and-run SUV driver is third pedestrian killed near one-mile stretch of Congress in Garfield Park in three months
This fatality took place one day after an off-duty police officer struck and killed a female pedestrian in River North.
BRT TBD: The Better Streets for Buses Plan lays out case and framework for bus improvements, details vague
For many advocates, the Better Streets for Buses plan is a long-awaited commitment to make public transportation in Chicago faster, more convenient, and more equitable.
Fifth and Final Day of SBC’s Bike Lane Week: Near Northwest Side, Far West Side, Near West Side, Near North Side
I have ridden a heck of a lot of bike lanes, and had the pleasure of visiting many of our city's diverse neighborhoods.