Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 12

9:33 AM CST on December 12, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Metra operated a special train for members of Congress between Union Station and O’Hare station on North Central Service line (Trains.com

• Driver critically injured after rolling down embankment of I-57 after 3-car crash on Monday 2:46 PM at 123rd Street

Jalopnik discusses killing of Maria Schwab, 56, by Chicago cop: "There is nothing on your cell phone important enough to be worth someone else’s life"

• Man, 32, stabbed a male in the head, causing minor injury, on Red Line at Grand, fled to State/Lake, and damaged a vehicle Monday afternoon (ABC)

• Man, 21, allegedly robbed boy, 15, at gunpoint Sunday afternoon on 63rd Street platform (FOX)

• Now that concrete and flexi-posts are up at the Graceland Cemetery bike lanes, drivers are parking correctly; green paint added yesterday

• CTA holiday bus makes stop at Mary Lyon elementary school, 2941 N. McVicker Ave., where students created art for the bus (NBC)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

