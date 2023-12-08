Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 8

10:42 AM CST on December 8, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• After man fatally shot near Clinton Green/Pink stop, Johnson and alders discuss strategies to lower crime without negatively impacting homeless (ABC)

• Driver killed after striking light pole and being ejected Friday around 1:35 AM near northbound I-57 and 107th Street (CBS)

• 2 injured after driver fleeing police hits 5 parked cars at 71st/Francisco (ABC)

• Tanker car fire controlled on SW Side; Metra SouthWest Service trains back on the move (Sun-Times)

• Boulevard Bikes (an SBC sponsor) posted paper Palestinian flag in window in support of woman facing eviction for refusing to remove flag (Block Club)

• Do you think the CTA's Refresh & Renew program has had a positive effect on any of these 30 stations?

• Want to buy some CTA schwag for the (flawed) transit lover in your life?

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.

John Greenfield@

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Streetsblog Chicago

After trying to pick up her phone while driving SUV, off-duty CPD officer jumped curb and killed woman, 56, on sidewalk

It's infuriating that a person who was entrusted to help keep the public safe was reckless enough to take her eyes off the road while driving to pick up a phone, with tragic consequences.

December 8, 2023
Streetsblog Chicago

Day Four of Streetsblog Chicago’s Bike Lane Week: A few surprises on the Mid-North Side

Interestingly, I saw a few things that were previously off my sustainable transportation infrastructure geek radar.

December 8, 2023
Streetsblog Chicago is sponsored by

Transit Tees

Transit Tees has a new game about Chicago
Ad for Transit Tees's new city-building tile game called 1893
Streetsblog Chicago

Not so Swift: Yellow Line restoration drags on after crash, as confusion reigns over shuttle bus service

Yellow ‘L’ line service remains suspended three weeks after a November 16 collision with a snowplow, and the shuttle service is unpredictable.

December 7, 2023
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 7

December 7, 2023
See all posts