Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 8
After trying to pick up her phone while driving SUV, off-duty CPD officer jumped curb and killed woman, 56, on sidewalk
It's infuriating that a person who was entrusted to help keep the public safe was reckless enough to take her eyes off the road while driving to pick up a phone, with tragic consequences.
Day Four of Streetsblog Chicago’s Bike Lane Week: A few surprises on the Mid-North Side
Interestingly, I saw a few things that were previously off my sustainable transportation infrastructure geek radar.
Not so Swift: Yellow Line restoration drags on after crash, as confusion reigns over shuttle bus service
Yellow ‘L’ line service remains suspended three weeks after a November 16 collision with a snowplow, and the shuttle service is unpredictable.