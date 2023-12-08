Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 8

Sponsored by:

• After man fatally shot near Clinton Green/Pink stop, Johnson and alders discuss strategies to lower crime without negatively impacting homeless (ABC)

• Driver killed after striking light pole and being ejected Friday around 1:35 AM near northbound I-57 and 107th Street (CBS)

• 2 injured after driver fleeing police hits 5 parked cars at 71st/Francisco (ABC)

• Tanker car fire controlled on SW Side; Metra SouthWest Service trains back on the move (Sun-Times)

• Boulevard Bikes (an SBC sponsor) posted paper Palestinian flag in window in support of woman facing eviction for refusing to remove flag (Block Club)

• Do you think the CTA's Refresh & Renew program has had a positive effect on any of these 30 stations?

• Want to buy some CTA schwag for the (flawed) transit lover in your life?

