Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 1
Whether or not you knew Motivate is still helping to run Divvy bike-share, by February they won’t be
While the machinations going on right now at Divvy are a little complex, there no reason to believe they'll be bad for customers or employees.
Active Transportation Alliance’s annual member meeting celebrated 2023 walk/bike/transit wins and hinted at the year ahead
It was a full house at the Revolution Brewing Taproom on Tuesday for ATA’s annual member party.
Concrete protection comes to Clark bike lanes north of Berteau, which will help keep drivers from blocking them
To their credit, the drivers Streetsblog saw there today were parking properly in their new lane.