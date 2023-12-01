Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 1

9:11 AM CST on December 1, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

RogersEdge Reporter: Red, Purple, and lots of green: The CTA’s $2.1B project’s impacts on Rogers Park and Edgewater 

• Porche driver made improver lane change near Morton Arboretum, makes truck driver spill purple salt, no life-threatening injuries (CBS)

Illinois State Police (ISP)are investigating a rollover crash involving a purple granulated powder that spilled out of a truck that rolled over on I-88. 

CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reports the powder spilled across all westbound lanes on the Reagan Tollway, near Lisle, not far from the Morton Arboretum in DuPage County.

The incident happened around 3:30 on Wednesday afternoon.

• Metra train hit van in Edgebrook Thursday evening, no reported injuries, caused traffic traffic during rush hour (CBS)

•Western Brown Line riders want better lighting, weather protection and bike access (Block Club)

• Today is the first day of December and it's cold and rainy. Are you ready for the "Windy, chilly holiday season"? CTA says it is

• Could the Metra line to Rockford be extended west to Freeport, Illinois' "Pretzel City," or will there be a funding crunch? (WIFR)

• "Introducing Metra – not just a railroad, actually epic results" (Terry Day)

• Here's how to ride the CTA's magical Holiday Train and Bus in Chicago (Thrillist)

