Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 27

8:49 AM CST on November 27, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Despite CTA claims service is improving, most survey participants say their opinion of the CTA has stayed the same or diminished over past year (WBEZ)

Video: CDOT, alders marked World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

CDOT recently wrapped up the second year of #BikeChicago, its program to distribute 5,000 free bikes to age and income-eligible residents

• 3 hospitalized after collision between car driver and CTA bus operator just before 9:30 PM at 87th/MLK in Chatham (CBS)

• Yellow Line service remains suspended after 11/16 crash that injured 38 (ABC)

• Letter: Chicago needs a robust Department of the Environment. The mayor’s plan doesn’t go far enough (Tribune)

• Letter: Thanks to the Chicagoans who helped me get my stolen bikes back (Tribune)

• Did Ald. Knudsen (43rd) let Vanille privatize public parking at Clark/Dickens for Thanksgiving pie pick-up? If so, are SBC readers OK with that?

• Meet poet and Gresham native J. Ivy, a lifelong bike rider who won a Grammy Award for his spoken word poetry album (Chicago Magazine)

• Ald. Martin (47th) hosting a virtual-only meeting on improving the Western Brown Line station this Wednesday 11/29 at 6 PM (Block Club)

• Registration is open for Ride Illinois' 2024 Grand Illinois Bike Tour, July 9-14, with a 3-day option

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

John Greenfield@

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

