Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 22
Why is the safe streets plan for Francisco between Lawrence and Ainslie being eliminated?
A critical planned safe streets improvement is at risk being cancelled by Ald. Andre Vasquez, usually a safe streets supporter.
Free 2 Move Coalition presents plan to eliminate pretextual stops, while increasing traffic safety
F2M has developed a plan to do away with pretextual traffic stops that disproportionately impact Black and Latino motorists.
At board meeting 2024 operations budget approved, Carter promises service restoration, CTA expands contact for outreach to unhoused riders
Carter said he believes bus and train operator recruitment will be so successful the CTA will restore service “almost” to pre-pandemic levels sometime next year.