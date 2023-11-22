Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 22

8:58 AM CST on November 22, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Record-setting Thanksgiving Travel to clog airports, expressways this week (or you might have taken Amtrak) (Block Club)

WBEZ: After CTA yellow line crash, here’s what we know about train safety

Sun-Times editorial: So many questions — too few answers — about CTA Yellow Line crash

• Amtrak CEO gives update on proposed Chicago Union Station renovation project (NBC)

• Just before Thanksgiving travel, icy conditions lead to several crashes on area expressways (ABC)

• A dozen car burglaries, vandalism incidents reported in 90 days at Big Timber Road Metra parking lot in Elgin (Tribune)

• After Amtrak banned bikes on the Hiawatha route to Milwaukee, a siting of a new Venture railcar on the line with a vertical bike rack

• Next Chicago Mobility Collaborative meeting on Thursday 12/7, 6-7:30 PM at Hibbard Elementary, 3244 W. Ainslie

Streetsblog Chicago will resume publication on Monday 11/27. Have a great holiday!

