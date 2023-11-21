Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 21

8:54 AM CST on November 21, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• CTA Yellow Line service remains suspended following crash that left 38 people injured (NBC)

• CTA Red Line Extension reaches out to fulfill a transit gap (Architect's Newspaper)

• Turning pickup driver fatally struck boy, 16, on bike Monday around 4 PM at Mongtomery/Ogden in Aurora, no charges or citations yet (CBS)

• Person killed after freight train strikes semi-truck on Chicago's South Side (CBS)

• CPD officer, 33-year-old driver, and 12-year-old passenger hospitalized after crash Sunday around 3:29 AM near 47th/Damen, civilian driver charged (ABC)

• 4 hurt, including 2 children, in head-on crash in suburban Round Lake (CBS)

• LiFE Restaurant reopens in West Garfield Park after fatal Labor Day weekend crash damaged building (Sun-Times)

• After altercation, driver crashed into building near 111th and Harlem in suburban Worth, suspect arrested (FOX)

• VP of an AI company's letter to Sun-Times: "As pedestrian traffic deaths soar, AI can improve road safety"

• Tips for using Amtrak (and less sustainable cross-country modes) for Thanksgiving travel (Block Club)

Metra's decorated holiday trains debut this season

