Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 21
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog Chicago
See all posts
Streetsblog map: Where exactly has CDOT installed bikeways this year?
Streetsblog created a version of the CDOT bikeway map that only shows bikeways that were constructed in 2023, with an easier-to-understand color scheme.
Frightful! After Dearborn bridge protected bike lane reopened, CDOT removed Wacker, Clark PBLs without warning on Halloween
"It takes forever to get the city to even repaint a bike lane or repair a flexi-post, but they can remove the posts and markings almost overnight," a reader noted.