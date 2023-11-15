Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 15

Sponsored by:

• If you wanted to hear what protected bike lane haters have to say about safe street design, boy does WGN News have a story for you!

• NBC Chicago looks at coming Metra fare changes

• Rollover crash, fire involving semi driver lead to rush hour closures in NB lanes of I-294 (NBC Chicago)

• Lake McHenry Scanner: Man charged in violent, unprovoked attack on two Metra employees at train station in Waukegan, causing one to lose a tooth

• Free Narcan vending machine comes to One CTA Station, But Mother Of Overdose Victim Says More Are Needed (Block Club)

• Transport Chicago 2024 Kick-Off meeting today, 5:45 to 7 PM at CUPPA Hall Room 110, 412 S. Peoria St., or join on Zoom

• CTA Panel on how businesses can qualify to partner with it on contracting opportunities Thursday 11/16, 10 AM to noon at CTA HQ, 567 W. Lake

