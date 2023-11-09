Streetsblog Chicago
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 9
Metra: We want to accommodate bicycles on 100 percent of trains
Metra revealed some of its plans to accommodate more bikes on more trains in a first-of-its-kind presentation and Q&A on Monday night.
The Clark PBLs and bus boarding islands between Irving Park and Montrose are progressing nicely
When Streetsblog stopped by on Monday, a northbound concrete raised bike lane on the east side of Clark, along with new bus infrastructure, was partially complete
Will complaints from drivers result in “changes to the design” of the beloved Augusta protected bike lanes?
Unsurprisingly, some folks who who drive aren't happy with the changes, which make it harder to illegally park or travel dangerously fast.