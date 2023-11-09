Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 9

Sponsored by:

• Yay, possibly? Transit agency: "CTA Announces More Scheduled Service Coming to Several Rail Lines."

• ATA: "Tired of waiting for a CTA train or bus? Take action for more service!"

• Motorcyclist hospitalized after striking a guard rail on DLSD in Streeterville Tuesday night (FOX)

• SUV driver crashes into Petterino's restaurant NW corner of Randolph/Dearborn, at intersection of 2 protected bike lanes (ABC))

• Metra Police officers successfully prevented a man from taking his own life this past Saturday in Blue Island

• Former CTA Retirement Plan clerk sentenced to one year in prison for $356,000 fraud (FOX)

• ATA: "South suburban trails are about to get more connected"

• Want to buy Evanston’s inaugural village president, Charles J. Gilbert's mansion six blocks from the Davis Street Metra station? (Chicago Magazine)

• UTC seminar on Pace Connect, a late-night ride-hail service helping residents access regional transit hubs in O'Hare and Harvey, 11/16 noon to 1 PM

