Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 9

9:39 AM CST on November 9, 2023

• Yay, possibly? Transit agency: "CTA Announces More Scheduled Service Coming to Several Rail Lines."

• ATA: "Tired of waiting for a CTA train or bus? Take action for more service!"

• Motorcyclist hospitalized after striking a guard rail on DLSD in Streeterville Tuesday night (FOX)

• SUV driver crashes into Petterino's restaurant NW corner of Randolph/Dearborn, at intersection of 2 protected bike lanes (ABC))

Metra Police officers successfully prevented a man from taking his own life this past Saturday in Blue Island

• Former CTA Retirement Plan clerk sentenced to one year in prison for $356,000 fraud (FOX)

ATA: "South suburban trails are about to get more connected"

• Want to buy Evanston’s inaugural village president, Charles J. Gilbert's mansion six blocks from the Davis Street Metra station? (Chicago Magazine)

UTC seminar on Pace Connect, a late-night ride-hail service helping residents access regional transit hubs in O'Hare and Harvey, 11/16 noon to 1 PM

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Rail Transit

Metra: We want to accommodate bicycles on 100 percent of trains

Metra revealed some of its plans to accommodate more bikes on more trains in a first-of-its-kind presentation and Q&A on Monday night.

November 9, 2023
Protected Bike Lanes

The Clark PBLs and bus boarding islands between Irving Park and Montrose are progressing nicely

When Streetsblog stopped by on Monday, a northbound concrete raised bike lane on the east side of Clark, along with new bus infrastructure, was partially complete

November 8, 2023
Streetsblog Chicago

Will complaints from drivers result in “changes to the design” of the beloved Augusta protected bike lanes?

Unsurprisingly, some folks who who drive aren't happy with the changes, which make it harder to illegally park or travel dangerously fast.

November 8, 2023
