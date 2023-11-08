Sponsored by Transit Tees
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 8
Will complaints from drivers result in “changes to the design” of the beloved Augusta protected bike lanes?
Unsurprisingly, some folks who who drive aren't happy with the changes, which make it harder to illegally park or travel dangerously fast.
First ever City Civics Day encourages engagement and activism
Streetsblog attended the breakout session "How to create active, sustainable, safe streets."
At memorial for fallen cyclist Josh Anleu Buendia, 16, his mom says we need to “care about other people’s lives” on the road
City and state officials, as well as Bike Lane Uprising's Christina Whitehouse, stressed the need to create safe streets.