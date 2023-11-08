Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by Transit Tees

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 8

9:27 AM CST on November 8, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

Sponsored by Transit Tees

• ATA survey: "Make your voice heard for a 2024 CTA budget to #EliminateTheWait!"

• Bring Chicago Home, plan to raise taxes on $1M+ home sales to fund affordable housing, heads to voters after Council passage Tuesday (Block Club)

• Two drivers fatally struck woman, 56, Monday night at Hunt Club Road and Washington Street in Gurnee (ABC)

• Driver turning left onto Cermak injures man, 23, on scooter Tuesday around 8:45 PM in the 2200 block of S. State, flees the scene (ABC)

• Truck crash near Sayre Avenue disrupts CTA Blue Line service, inbound rush hour traffic on NW Side, no injuries (ABC)

• Milwaukee will remain closed at Kilbourn until June 2024 as part of Metra project to replace bridge over the roadway, rebuild nearby Grayland Station

• "All about community": What attracts riders to cyclocross racing (Herald)

• University Police hold bike and scooter theft prevention session (Daily Northwestern)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation

John Greenfield@

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Streetsblog Chicago

Will complaints from drivers result in “changes to the design” of the beloved Augusta protected bike lanes?

Unsurprisingly, some folks who who drive aren't happy with the changes, which make it harder to illegally park or travel dangerously fast.

November 8, 2023
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 7

November 7, 2023
Ghost Bikes

At memorial for fallen cyclist Josh Anleu Buendia, 16, his mom says we need to “care about other people’s lives” on the road

City and state officials, as well as Bike Lane Uprising's Christina Whitehouse, stressed the need to create safe streets.

November 7, 2023
See all posts