Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 8

Sponsored by:

• ATA survey: "Make your voice heard for a 2024 CTA budget to #EliminateTheWait!"

• Bring Chicago Home, plan to raise taxes on $1M+ home sales to fund affordable housing, heads to voters after Council passage Tuesday (Block Club)

• Two drivers fatally struck woman, 56, Monday night at Hunt Club Road and Washington Street in Gurnee (ABC)

• Driver turning left onto Cermak injures man, 23, on scooter Tuesday around 8:45 PM in the 2200 block of S. State, flees the scene (ABC)

• Truck crash near Sayre Avenue disrupts CTA Blue Line service, inbound rush hour traffic on NW Side, no injuries (ABC)

• Milwaukee will remain closed at Kilbourn until June 2024 as part of Metra project to replace bridge over the roadway, rebuild nearby Grayland Station

• "All about community": What attracts riders to cyclocross racing (Herald)

• University Police hold bike and scooter theft prevention session (Daily Northwestern)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation