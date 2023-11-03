Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 3

Sponsored by:

• WBEZ takes a deep dive into Chicago's bike crash problem, including an interview with recently injured advocate David Teeghman

• WBEZ survey wants to know: "Have you or someone you know been in a bicycle [crash] in Chicago? Tell us what happened."

• CPD releases images of suspects in pick-pocketing, October 26, 12:45 PM at the Washington station platform (FOX)

• Multiple robberies on Englewood 'L' platforms in October (Hoodline)

• Sun-Times letter: Let large pets, like my dog Doris, ride on the CTA

• Find 500 of Chicago’s secret destinations in Lauren Viera's new guidebook (Block Club

• SouthSide Critical Mass tonight, 5:45 PM at Nichols Park, 55th/Kimbark, riding to Ricobene's for breaded steak sandwiches

• Hyundai offering anti-theft upgrades at Sox Park this weekend (Block Club)

• CTA's Building Small Businesses Program hosts an info session Thursday, 11/9, 5-7 PM at HACIA U Training Room, 650 W. Lake Street, Suite 230

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.