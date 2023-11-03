Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago
Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 3
A sneak peek at the new Clark Street protected lanes between Montrose and Irving Park
It appears people on bikes can look forward to a more relaxing, protected ride on this stretch of Clark, maybe as early as next week.
Pace launches full-fledged Pulse Dempster service just in time for Halloween
On October 29, Pace suburban bus transit agency launched the Pulse Dempster Arterial Rapid Transit bus service – for real this time.
CDOT Complete Streets director David Smith: 2023 was Chicago’s busiest bikeway installation year ever
Streetsblog recently caught up with Smith for a recap of what bike infrastructure, much of it protected lanes, was built in our city this year.