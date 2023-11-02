Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 2

9:07 AM CDT on November 2, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Plan to raise real estate taxes for homelessness prevention advances to full City Council (Block Club)

• Two friends killed by reckless driver Monday night near 3000 S. block of DLSD remembered as "bright young man" and "ray of sunshine" (Sun-Times)

• 15 cars involved in two separate pileup crashes Tuesday night in suburban Matteson (CBS)

Smart Cities Drive looks at CDOT's efforts to prevent pedestrian fatalities

• Ride Illinois' new initiative encourages more biking and less driving (Daily Herald)

• Zoning application submitted for CTA Training and Control Center at 375 N,. Pulaski (Urbanize)

• North Central Metra train horns sounding through Lake County as quiet zone agreement suspended (Tribune)

• How Des Plaines is improving pedestrian safety and trail access (Daily Herald)

• Woodlawn neighbors could lose community garden as apartment developer takes over space (Block Club)

• The CTA's French fry warmer-style platform heaters are available again. What's the best way to take advantage of them? (Tribune)

• Book lovers: 1, Ald. Ray Lopez: 0. City Council blocks plan to regulate Little Free Libraries – for now (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

