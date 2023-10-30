Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 30

9:31 AM CDT on October 30, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Transportation officials must make streets safer for cyclists, alderpeople say during budget hearing (Block Club)

• Thousands of protesters take over downtown streets for pro-Palestinian demonstration, calling for Gaza cease-fire (Block Club)

CTA: We provided 6.33M rides during first week of October – highest system ridership week since start of pandemic

• Man fatally shot while riding bicycle Saturday around 9:50 PM in near 60th/Champlain in Woodlawn (ABC)

• Hit-and-run SUV driver seriously injured pedestrian Sunday at about 2:45 AM near 91st/King in West Chesterfield neighborhood (FOX)

• Far South Side development is taking shape around CTA Red Line extension (Sun-Times)

• PedalCell, a Chicago-based a manufacturer of weather-proof generators for electronics charging, announced it will cease operations on January 1 (BRAIN)

Ukrainian Village Neighborhood Association is trying to get the city to make "changes to the current design" of the popular Augusta protected bike lanes

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

