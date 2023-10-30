Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 30

Sponsored by:

• Transportation officials must make streets safer for cyclists, alderpeople say during budget hearing (Block Club)

• Thousands of protesters take over downtown streets for pro-Palestinian demonstration, calling for Gaza cease-fire (Block Club)

• CTA: We provided 6.33M rides during first week of October – highest system ridership week since start of pandemic

• Man fatally shot while riding bicycle Saturday around 9:50 PM in near 60th/Champlain in Woodlawn (ABC)

• Hit-and-run SUV driver seriously injured pedestrian Sunday at about 2:45 AM near 91st/King in West Chesterfield neighborhood (FOX)

• Far South Side development is taking shape around CTA Red Line extension (Sun-Times)

• PedalCell, a Chicago-based a manufacturer of weather-proof generators for electronics charging, announced it will cease operations on January 1 (BRAIN)

• Ukrainian Village Neighborhood Association is trying to get the city to make "changes to the current design" of the popular Augusta protected bike lanes

