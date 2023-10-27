Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 27

9:20 AM CDT on October 27, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Male driver, 38, dies after crashing into pillar of viaduct at about 2:03 AM in the 1700 south block of Western Avenue (ABC)

• Driver who fatally struck pedestrian Sean Richards, 14, outside Hinsdale sub shop last July was another teen working at car wash across the street (ABC)

• Driver strikes CPD officer in parking lot Wednesday night in 800 west block of Addison in Lakeview, victim suffers minor injury to elbow (ABC)

• Building crash: SUV driver struck the side of a building around 3 AM in the 2900 block of N. Pulaski before vehicle was left flipped in middle of street (CBS)

• Smash-and-grab burglaries using stolen cars are on the rise in Chicago with incidents in S. Loop, River North, River East and East Village (ABC)

• CPD bomb technicians deem suspicious object safe in Edgewater; CTA Red Line, some buses affected (ABC)

• Dearborn bridge, and full Dearborn protected bike lane access, has reopened (Lynn Becker)

