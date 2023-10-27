Streetsblog Chicago
Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 27
Joshua Anleu Buendia, 16, fatally struck in Portage Park, was one of five people killed while biking in Chicago this year
His case was one of three Chicagoland bike fatalities reported by local news outlets this week.
A day trip using Metra to explore Chicago’s suburban trails, forest preserves, and breweries
Metra's "Rails, Trails, and Ales" promotion was the perfect opportunity to get out and explore the southwest suburbs along the Des Plaines River.