Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 20

12:50 AM CDT on October 20, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• CREATE partners outline bid for $260M grant to advance 75th Street project (Trains.com)

• Motorcycle rider seriously injuring after crashing his motorcycle while trying to pass another driver Tuesday night on Route 47 in Elburn (FOX)

• Car driver who struck pole in condition after passing trucker rescued him from burning vehicle, Wednesday around 10 p.m. in Joliet (FOX)

• Roads closed as firefighters respond to traffic collision Manhattan and South Ridge roads in rural Will County (NBC)

• Building crash: Driver accidentally crashed into entrance at emergency room at Highland Park Hospital; No bystanders injured (CBS)

• City and Chicago State University unveil $250M redevelopment plan for 95th St. (ConnectCRE)

• Municipal ID program, which Chicagoans can to ride CTA, is being ‘crushed’ by demand from migrants, City Clerk Valencia says (WTTW)

• Edison Park neighbors blast proposed 80-unit project over "too little" parking, even though it would have 27 more spots than required by city (Block Club)

• Open Boulevards on Douglas Boulevard this Sunday 10/22, 12-5 PM with bike ride, live music, and food (CDOT)

