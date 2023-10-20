Streetsblog Chicago
Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 20
Turning trucker fatally struck Chauncie J. Lewis, 33, lying on the sidewalk in West Garfield Park
Tragically, no intervention was done for two hours after a citizen called to request help for Lewis, after which he was struck, as the caller feared would happen.
Equiticity, Englewood Arts Collective lead community walk promoting effort to reopen Racine Green stop
Participants were also able to check out the Go Green on Racine Community Fresh Market as part of the Fall Fest Community Walk.