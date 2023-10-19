Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 19

Sponsored by:

• Tribune: CTA unveils $2 billion budget that aims to draw back riders, address employee shortages

• Fair Transit South Cook half-off Metra MED and RID fares could be extended through next year, according to 2024 proposed county budget (Block Club)

• Pace board releases 2024 budget proposal for public hearing; Includes free fares on Pace fixed route service for ADA paratransit passengers

• Beginning Sunday 10/29, Pace's Evanston-to-O'Hare Pulse Dempster express line begins operating every day

• Block Club looks at planned safety improvements at Winona/Broadway

• Demolition permit for Thompson Center, home of Clark/Lake station, approved in step toward Google’s remodeling of state of Illinois offices (Tribune)

• CTA hosting bus operator career fair Friday 10/20, 10 AM to noon, engineering career fair from 1-2 PM at Truman College, 1145 W. Wilson Ave.

