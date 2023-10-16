Sponsored by Total Charter Bus
Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 16
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog Chicago
See all posts
CDOT, Ald. Martin propose removing left turns from Damen onto Irving Park to reduce crashes, improve walk/bike safety
CDOT presented two alternatives, one that eliminates the lefts and another that doesn't. They implied the first would be better for safety.
Week Without Driving helped people, especially elected officials, understand challenges faced by those who can’t drive
This mobility justice campaign focuses on disability rights and racial equity.