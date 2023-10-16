Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 16

8:57 AM CDT on October 16, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• "The stakes are... high": 5 takeaways from CMAP's board-approved report on transforming transit, now heading to state legislature and Pritzker (Herald)

Sun-Times: "We don’t want people to die": Thousands fill downtown streets on Saturday protesting Israeli government's response to Hamas attacks

• Man, 30, found dead on CTA Red Line tracks near 95th after fleeing on foot from ISP traffic stop Saturday evening on I-94 (ABC)

• CTA security guard critically injured in shooting at 79th St. station Saturday at about 4:25 PM, suspect in custody (ABC)

• CPS releases images of men suspected of putting victim in chokehold before robbing him on 9/25 on Green Line near California (FOX)

• Police: Driver crashed into another vehicle while trying to escape from group of people damaging his car late Saturday night at 200 N. Lower Columbus (ABC)

• Police release image of man who allegedly stole phone at Blue Line's Pulaski station Friday morning (FOX)

