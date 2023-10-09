Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 9

9:08 AM CDT on October 9, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Full-route Blue Line service started again in time for Sunday's marathon (ABC)

• 4 CPD officers among 9 injured in Washington Park crash while pursuing double shooting suspects, 3 of the officers critically injured (ABC)

• CPD releases images of 2 suspects in armed robbery Monday, 10/2 just after 1:20 AM at Green Wabash station (ABC)

• Detectives seek to identify man who shattered CTA driver's protective glass while demanding to be let off bus early at 600 S. Austin (CBS)

Pace, Lake County, and local officials celebrate improved access to Round Lake area On Demand service

• Editorial: Danger! Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) thinks Little Free Libraries are coming for your children! (Sun-Times)

• Everything you ever wanted to know about Metra's EMD F40C diesel locomotives (Classic Trains)

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

