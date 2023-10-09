Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 9

Sponsored by:

• Full-route Blue Line service started again in time for Sunday's marathon (ABC)

• 4 CPD officers among 9 injured in Washington Park crash while pursuing double shooting suspects, 3 of the officers critically injured (ABC)

• CPD releases images of 2 suspects in armed robbery Monday, 10/2 just after 1:20 AM at Green Wabash station (ABC)

• Detectives seek to identify man who shattered CTA driver's protective glass while demanding to be let off bus early at 600 S. Austin (CBS)

• Pace, Lake County, and local officials celebrate improved access to Round Lake area On Demand service

• Editorial: Danger! Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) thinks Little Free Libraries are coming for your children! (Sun-Times)

• Everything you ever wanted to know about Metra's EMD F40C diesel locomotives (Classic Trains)

