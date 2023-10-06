Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 6

8:14 AM CDT on October 6, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• SUV driver fatally struck man, 70, Thursday around 5:10 AM, while making left turn at 57th/Pulaski in West Elsdon, victim also struck by a sedan driver (CBS)

• Woman asks public’s help solving Logan Square hit-and-run that killed her husband Leonardo Franco-Salgado on scooter Sunday night (Sun-Times)

• Verified GoFundMe started for Salgado's family

• Building Crash: Driver collided with Nissan dealership Thursday night at 4-lane Columbus Ave. and Campbell in McKinley Park, 1 hospitalized (FOX)

CDOT: Divvy is expanding its docking station footprint to communities that previously didn't have docking stations

• If Chicago is the third-worst large U.S. for biking, as a People for Bikes report claimed, why does Chicagoland have the 7th highest bike trip rate? (Patch)

• Metra files suit against Surface Transportation Board’s Canadian Pacific-Kansas City Southern merger decisions (Trains)

• A surreal train ride between Chicago and New Orleans proves that Amtrak still has a lot to offer (not including speed or the food) (Longreads)

• DCASE, CDA unveil first look at new public art works at O’Hare (Crusader)

• The Chicago Marathon is Sunday, but some road closures have already begun around the city, Blue Line will fully reopen, more Metra service scheduled (ABC)

• After bike advocate seriously injured in non-protected Halsted bike lanes Chicago, Bike Grid Now! hosts bike jam for PBLs there Sunday 10/7 at noon

