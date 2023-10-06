Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 6

• SUV driver fatally struck man, 70, Thursday around 5:10 AM, while making left turn at 57th/Pulaski in West Elsdon, victim also struck by a sedan driver (
CBS)
• Woman asks public’s help solving Logan Square hit-and-run that killed her husband Leonardo Franco-Salgado on scooter Sunday night (
Sun-Times)
• Verified
GoFundMe started for Salgado's family
• Building Crash: Driver collided with Nissan dealership Thursday night at 4-lane Columbus Ave. and Campbell in McKinley Park, 1 hospitalized (
FOX)
•
CDOT: Divvy is expanding its docking station footprint to communities that previously didn't have docking stations
• If Chicago is the third-worst large U.S. for biking, as
a People for Bikes report claimed, why does Chicagoland have the 7th highest bike trip rate? ( Patch)
• Metra files suit against Surface Transportation Board’s Canadian Pacific-Kansas City Southern merger decisions (
Trains)
• A surreal train ride between Chicago and New Orleans proves that Amtrak still has a lot to offer (not including speed or the food) (
Longreads)
• DCASE, CDA unveil first look at new public art works at O’Hare (
Crusader)
• The Chicago Marathon is Sunday, but some road closures have already begun around the city,
Blue Line will fully reopen, more Metra service scheduled ( ABC)
• After
bike advocate seriously injured in non-protected Halsted bike lanes Chicago, Bike Grid Now! hosts bike jam for PBLs there Sunday 10/7 at noon
