Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 2

Sponsored by:

• Dorval strikes back: CTA president responds to Sun-Times business reporter David Roeder's recent op-ed claiming the Red Line Extension is a stupid idea

• 5 killed, toxic chemical spilled in multi-vehicle crash at about 9:25 PM in Teutopolis, about 200 miles south of Chicago, hundreds evacuated (Sun-Times)

• Images released of car whose driver ran red, killed man, 42, on motorized scooter around 2:30 AM Sunday at Fullerton/Pulaski in Logan (Sun-Times)

• Car driver seriously injured UPS worker standing behind his parked truck Friday afternoon in Morton Grove (CBS)

• Driver struck person on bike around 5 PM at multilane North/President intersection in Glendale Heights (NBC)

• CDOT starting Milwaukee protected bike lane project from North/Damen to Western/Armitage today

• CTA and local leaders celebrate 15 years of CTA’s Second Chance Program helping people with barriers to employment re-enter the workforce

• Forbes: Want to have fun in Chicago without spending money? Bike on the Lakefront Trail

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.