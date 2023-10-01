Sponsored by Total Charter Bus
Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 2
During board meeting, CTAction cites service problems, South Siders push for youth employment as part of Red Line Extension
CTA service reliability issues and likely funding for the long-awaited Red Line Extension were major topics of discussion at the latest CTA board meeting.
Bicycle-friendly politicians showed up in force for Bike Lane Uprising’s packed 6th anniversary fundraiser
Lawmakers Kelly Cassidy, Andre Vasquez, and Kam Buckner, plus BLU founder Christina Whitehouse, thanked the advocates present for their efforts to make cycling safer.
CTA blues: Musician and ex-bus driver Toronzo Cannon, shares his views on the agency’s labor challenges
Like many CTA workers, difficulties in the early days of COVID influenced Cannon's decision to retire. He says the transit unions need to do more to support their members.