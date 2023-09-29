Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 29

9:00 AM CDT on September 29, 2023

• Hit-and-run driver fatally struck Annie Kpa, 69, Wednesday around 1:56 AM on Galena Boulevard west of Barnes Road in Aurora (Tribune)

• Security footage shows man shot after dispute on Red Line Thursday just after midnight was on Garfield platform, passengers voice safety concerns (ABC)

• 3 armed thieves in car robbed group of people waiting for bus near 79th and Jeffrey Wednesday in South Shore around 5:10 AM in South Shore (WBBM)

• I-90 crash causes large fuel spill near Ohio Street feeder ramp Thursday morning (ABC)

• Highland Park council endorses downtown Second Street redesign to improve walkability, outdoor dining (Tribune)

NYT's advice to visitors to Chicago: Got 36 hours to spend in the Windy City? Rent a Divvy and check out the Lakefront Trail and the Bloomingdale Trail

• On one September evening for the past 34 years, Loyola history professor Timothy Gilfoyle has led an all-night bike tour of historic Chicago spots (LUC)

