Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 25

• Business reporter David Roeder: Sure, the RLE is virtually funded now, but here's a new op-ed about why it's a dumb idea (Sun-Times)

• Regional ridership hits a post-COVID peak with CTA exceeding 1 million rides for multiple days (RTA)

• Hit-and-run SUV driver critically injured woman, 32, crossing the street in the 7500-block of S. Cottage Grove just after 2:05 AM (ABC)

• Three people injured, one seriously, in #20 Madison CTA bus crash Saturday night at Washington/Desplaines in West Loop (ABC)

• Runner, 23, who was struck and seriously injured by a teen driving an SUV in DuPage County gets a $2M settlement (Runner's World)

• Building crash: SUV driver, 45, possibly drunk, hit pole, parked car, tobacco shop Sunday around 11:03 PM in 2700-block of North in Humboldt (ABC)

• Refrigerated tanker truck driver crashes Friday morning on I-55 in Plainfield, no serious injuries but loads of ham spilled across roadway (NBC)

• Union Station entrance on Clinton Street reopened after being walled off more than 40 years (Sun-Times)

• Columnist Neil Steinberg: The secret to making Chicago as bike-friendly as Copenhagen is "infrastructure, infrastructure, infrastructure" (Sun-Times)

• LGBTQ+ bike Cruise Chicago group looks to expand visibility across the city (WGN)

• Chicago, Bike Grid Now's Jamapalooza ride took over DuSable Lake Shore Drive (CCM)

• Celebrate Ventra's 10-year anniversary with a day of transit history, live music, dance, and more Friday 9/29, 1-6 PM at 95th Red Line station

