Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 22

• CTA: Clinton, UIC/Halsted will close again for "critical" work on Forest Park Branch rehab from 9/29-10/2, completion of Phase 1 scheduled for 10/8

• NBC: Chicago Union Station, Amtrak push for federal funds for massive project

• Hit-and-run driver fatally struck female pedestrian, 40-50 years old, Thursday around 10:45 PM near 59th/King in Washington Park (ABC)

• Hit-and-run driver badly injured advocate David Teeghman on his bicycle Friday in non-protected bike lane on Halsted in 43rd Ward

• Building crash: 2 hospitalized after driver crashed into restaurant after 2-car collision Tuesday just after 7 AM near 35th/Western in McKinley Park (ABC)

• Illinois Supreme Court to decide if Chicago is liable for cyclist hitting pothole (Center Square)

• Lake Forest poised to ban e-scooters, e-bikes in central business district (Tribune)

• Ride Illinois: Wilmette applied and is currently under review to be recognized as a LAB Bicycle Friendly Community

• Guy who lives in Milwaukee marks 25th Anniversary of being "The Voice of the CTA" in pre-recorded onboard announcements. Yay? (Block Club)

• On board with baked goods. The Great Sandeenie opens at Downers Grove Metra station (Shaw Local)

• CTA communications director Brian Steele plays two 40th anniversary shows with his pop-punk band Reaction Formation this weekend (Block Club)

