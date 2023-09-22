Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 22

9:11 AM CDT on September 22, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• CTA: Clinton, UIC/Halsted will close again for "critical" work on Forest Park Branch rehab from 9/29-10/2, completion of Phase 1 scheduled for 10/8

• NBC: Chicago Union Station, Amtrak push for federal funds for massive project

• Hit-and-run driver fatally struck female pedestrian, 40-50 years old, Thursday around 10:45 PM near 59th/King in Washington Park (ABC)

• Hit-and-run driver badly injured advocate David Teeghman on his bicycle Friday in non-protected bike lane on Halsted in 43rd Ward

• Building crash: 2 hospitalized after driver crashed into restaurant after 2-car collision Tuesday just after 7 AM near 35th/Western in McKinley Park (ABC)

• Illinois Supreme Court to decide if Chicago is liable for cyclist hitting pothole (Center Square)

• Lake Forest poised to ban e-scooters, e-bikes in central business district (Tribune)

Ride Illinois: Wilmette applied and is currently under review to be recognized as a LAB Bicycle Friendly Community

• Guy who lives in Milwaukee marks 25th Anniversary of being "The Voice of the CTA" in pre-recorded onboard announcements. Yay? (Block Club)

• On board with baked goods. The Great Sandeenie opens at Downers Grove Metra station (Shaw Local)

• CTA communications director Brian Steele plays two 40th anniversary shows with his pop-punk band Reaction Formation this weekend (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

