Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 22
The Far SW Side’s 19th Ward has almost no bike lanes, but it’s getting several more pedestrian islands
While the the district is getting almost no bike lanes as part of the Chicago cycling Strategy, this month it got some new pedestrian infrastructure.
Protected bike lanes are coming to Dearborn, Clark, and – maybe someday – Wells on Near North Side
Dearborn is getting northbound PBLs north of Kinzie, and Clark is getting southbound ones, but Wells Street will have to wait.
Taste of 79th Community Walk uses a stroll with a New Orleans-style brass band to highlight the corridor
Saturday's event was a reminder that there's no better way to get to know a neighborhood than taking a walk with others, enjoying live music, and supporting local businesses.