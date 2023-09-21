Streetsblog Chicago
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 21
Taste of 79th Community Walk uses a stroll with a New Orleans-style brass band to highlight the corridor
Saturday's event was a reminder that there's no better way to get to know a neighborhood than taking a walk with others, enjoying live music, and supporting local businesses.
Check it out: Now it’s safer to get on and off the 312 RiverRun from Belmont Avenue
One of the coolest new things on the on-street route is the treatment of Belmont near and over the Chicago River, by the southern trailhead of the north-south path.
Who’s to blame for the killing of a man on the sidewalk after two drivers crashed in West Ridge?
The police statement and crash report provide different accounts of which driver should have yielded, but a 6-lane street layout may have also played a role in the tragedy.