Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 21

• Chicago signs $29M contract to build tent city "base camps" for migrants (Block Club)

• 11 injured, 2 in serious-to-critical condition, after CTA bus driver hit pole around 9:20 AM at Pulaski Orange stop at 51st/Pulaski in Archer Heights (CBS)

• Without busing, CPS parents tell board of ed, they’re commuting for hours and risking their jobs (Tribune)

• Metra dubious about idea of merging with CTA and Pace (Daily Herald)

• Washington Park National Bank at 6300 S. Cottage Grove, next to Green Line station, will be turned into offices with zero parking spots (Urbanize)

• City Council approved expansion of Fifth-Third Arena at 301 S. Damen, a short walk from IMD Blue station, including 215 parking spaces (Urbanize)

• Chicago architect eyes restart of long-stalled tallest tower in the world (Crain's)

