Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 18
Take a virtual ride on the new Leavitt Street Greenway
The route is partially finished between Diversey Parkway and Montrose Avenue, and it will soon extend to Berwyn Avenue.
At Chicago Mobility Collaborative meeting in Belmont Cragin, CDOT says 2023 has been a big year for walk/bike/transit
"2023 has been a really incredible year in Chicago when it comes to complete streets and safe streets infrastructure," said David Smith, Complete Streets director.
The CTA can’t afford to let electric buses hold up reliable service
Transit advocates and elected leaders should make it clear that while electric buses are a nice bonus, they can’t get in the way of more frequent and reliable service.