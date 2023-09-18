Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 18

Sponsored by:

• Active Trans celebrates the Red Line Extension being lined up for a $1.973B federal grant

• Austin’s Soul City Corridor revamp, including bike lanes, brings needed boost, but construction frustrates business owners (Block Club)

• Loop reopened Sunday after large parts of area pedestrianized Saturday night “for public safety reasons” during Mexican Independence Day (Sun-Times)

• Image released of hit-and-run 2011 Cadillac SUV whose driver fatally struck pedestrian at about 2 AM in 1300 block of West Kinzie in W. Loop (ABC)

• Man dies, 25, dies after crashing motorcycle into guardrail Sunday night on DLSD near Addison, landing on road, and being struck by a car driver (ABC)

• Pedestrian on sidewalk injured after carjacking suspect crashes at 11:15 PM at 2318 N. Halsted in Lincoln Park, charges pending (ABC)

• Active Trans looks at South Side trail updates and improvements

• Plan to hike real estate transfer tax to fund homelessness prevention moves forward (Block Club)

• Council approves tower at 375 N. Morgan, near 'L' stop, with 460 units, 92 affordable, 138 car spots, angled parking Kinzie converted to parallel (Urbanize

• Another summer goes by without chicago’s only inland beach in Humboldt Park (Block Club)

• New (guerrilla?) penguin murals created new Lakefront Trail (Michele Stenzel)

