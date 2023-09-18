Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 18

9:00 AM CDT on September 18, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Active Trans celebrates the Red Line Extension being lined up for a $1.973B federal grant

• Austin’s Soul City Corridor revamp, including bike lanes, brings needed boost, but construction frustrates business owners (Block Club)

• Loop reopened Sunday after large parts of area pedestrianized Saturday night “for public safety reasons” during Mexican Independence Day (Sun-Times)

• Image released of hit-and-run 2011 Cadillac SUV whose driver fatally struck pedestrian at about 2 AM in 1300 block of West Kinzie in W. Loop (ABC)

• Man dies, 25, dies after crashing motorcycle into guardrail Sunday night on DLSD near Addison, landing on road, and being struck by a car driver (ABC)

• Pedestrian on sidewalk injured after carjacking suspect crashes at 11:15 PM at 2318 N. Halsted in Lincoln Park, charges pending (ABC)

Active Trans looks at South Side trail updates and improvements

• Plan to hike real estate transfer tax to fund homelessness prevention moves forward (Block Club)

• Council approves tower at 375 N. Morgan, near 'L' stop, with 460 units, 92 affordable, 138 car spots, angled parking Kinzie converted to parallel (Urbanize

• Another summer goes by without chicago’s only inland beach in Humboldt Park (Block Club)

• New (guerrilla?) penguin murals created new Lakefront Trail (Michele Stenzel)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

