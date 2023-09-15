Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 15

Sponsored by:

• Laughably, Chicago's way-past schedule, way-over-cost, smog-generating Jayne Byrne Interchange is competing for top transportation project (IDOT)

• CTA had a million rides on multiple days in the past month, the most trips since pre-COVID 2020

• CTA issues a request for proposals to build new Red Line Extension track sructure and four stations

• CPD releases images of 2 men who beat and robbed a CTA bus passenger Tuesday 9/5, 2 AM outside 95th Red Line station (FOX)

• Construction begins today on Lincoln Ave. streetscape from Western to Catalpa, including protected bike lanes, and two new community plazas (CBS)

• A miracle on Western: CDOT is constructing pedestrian islands in Beverly (Ridge99)

• Igor Studenkov: Forest Park kicks off approval for new Brown/Harlem TIF, which would fund redoing the CTA/Metra bridge over Harlem (FPR)

• Biking is usually banned on Ridge in Evanston, but during Bike the Ridge on Sunday 10/1 you can ride on it from Howard to Church (Evanston Roundable)

• Northwestern's Transportation Library hosts an interactive open house on bicycle transportation Thursday 10/5, 11 AM to 4 PM at University Library

