Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 15

• Laughably, Chicago's way-past schedule, way-over-cost, smog-generating
Jayne Byrne Interchange is competing for top transportation project ( IDOT)
•
CTA had a million rides on multiple days in the past month, the most trips since pre-COVID 2020
•
CTA issues a request for proposals to build new Red Line Extension track sructure and four stations
• CPD releases images of 2 men who beat and robbed a CTA bus passenger Tuesday 9/5, 2 AM outside 95th Red Line station (
FOX)
• Construction begins today on
Lincoln Ave. streetscape from Western to Catalpa, including protected bike lanes, and two new community plazas ( CBS)
• A miracle on Western: CDOT is constructing pedestrian islands in Beverly (
Ridge99)
• Igor Studenkov: Forest Park kicks off approval for new Brown/Harlem TIF, which would fund redoing the CTA/Metra bridge over Harlem (
FPR)
• Biking is usually banned on Ridge in Evanston, but during Bike the Ridge on Sunday 10/1 you can ride on it from Howard to Church (
Evanston Roundable)
• Northwestern's Transportation Library hosts
an interactive open house on bicycle transportation Thursday 10/5, 11 AM to 4 PM at University Library
