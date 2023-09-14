Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 14

9:14 AM CDT on September 14, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Herald looks at CMAP's proposal to merge Metra, Pace, CTA into a mega-agency, and the resulting pushback

•  $80M Damen Green station is expected to open next spring and will be primary stop for the United Center, home of the 2024 DNC (Axios)

• Tesla driver, 27, seriously injured male pedestrian in his 40s Monday night at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Winter Avenue in North Chicago (LMS)

• Building crash: Driver struck home Wednesday around 5:45 PM near South Quentin Road and Silent Brook Lane in Rolling Meadows (ABC)

• One of the complaints about this weekend's Riot Fest in Douglass Park is traffic congestion around Mount Sinai and St. Anthony hospitals (Block Club)

• CTA holding bus operator and bus mechanic Hiring Event on Friday 9/15, 1-4 PM at CTA Headquarters, 567 W. Lake St.

• After RAGBRAI ride across Iowa, cyclists look back on 50th anniversary (Tribune)

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

