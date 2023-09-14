Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 14
Stretch of Leland in Uptown where Lily Shambrook, 3, was fatally struck last year, is getting safety upgrades
The street is not getting major bikeway improvements, but hopefully planned curb bump-outs will lead to safer driver behavior.
Equiticity is about to relaunch BikeForce, its e-bike mechanics classes, for second year
The program is designed to teach participants about new technologies, with the goal of providing education and work opportunities.