Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 14

Sponsored by:

• Herald looks at CMAP's proposal to merge Metra, Pace, CTA into a mega-agency, and the resulting pushback

• $80M Damen Green station is expected to open next spring and will be primary stop for the United Center, home of the 2024 DNC (Axios)

• Tesla driver, 27, seriously injured male pedestrian in his 40s Monday night at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Winter Avenue in North Chicago (LMS)

• Building crash: Driver struck home Wednesday around 5:45 PM near South Quentin Road and Silent Brook Lane in Rolling Meadows (ABC)

• One of the complaints about this weekend's Riot Fest in Douglass Park is traffic congestion around Mount Sinai and St. Anthony hospitals (Block Club)

• CTA holding bus operator and bus mechanic Hiring Event on Friday 9/15, 1-4 PM at CTA Headquarters, 567 W. Lake St.

• After RAGBRAI ride across Iowa, cyclists look back on 50th anniversary (Tribune)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.