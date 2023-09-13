Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Wedesday, September 13

9:07 AM CDT on September 13, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

WBEZ looks at CMAP's Plan of Action for Regional Transit

• Charges being considered against driver who hit boy riding bike on rectangular rapid flashing beacon crosswalk on Weiland Road in Buffalo Grove (Tribune)

• Crumpled car left at 59th/Lowe in Englewood after driver hits tree (CBS)

• Residents ask Park Ridge to address dangerous crosswalk beyond an "insulting," "silly" traffic sign

• Madison council voted for "experimental closure" which would designate lower half of State Street Mall as bus-free, ped-only zone (Daily Cardinal)

• Letter to the Editor: We should welcome NASCAR [which glorified drivers, ignored the needs of others] back to Chicago (Crain's)

• "On The Route" owner wants someone to buy North Side bike shop business before she retires (Block Club)

• Where the Brown Line once rolled past a notorious housing project, the North Side line shows us just how much a city can change in 25 years (Chicago)

ATA: Explore the Heritage Corridor this fall with Metra

• Metra: Additional service means taking the BNSF line to the Western station for The Cure performance at Riot Fest this weekend will be just like heaven

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

