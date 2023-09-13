Sponsored by Transit Tees
Today’s Headlines for Wedesday, September 13
Stretch of Leland in Uptown where Lily Shambrook, 3, was fatally struck last year, is getting safety upgrades
It's unfortunate that the street is not getting bike improvements, but hopefully the bump-outs will generally improve driver behavior.
Equiticity is about to relaunch BikeForce, its e-bike mechanics classes, for second year
The program is designed to teach participants about new technologies, with the goal of providing education and work opportunities.
How can we better link the Far Southeast Side’s disconnected network of public parks?
Chicago's Southeast Side possesses a natural wealth of lakefront and wetlands, but people on bikes can't yet safely access it.