Today’s Headlines for Wedesday, September 13

• WBEZ looks at CMAP's Plan of Action for Regional Transit

• Charges being considered against driver who hit boy riding bike on rectangular rapid flashing beacon crosswalk on Weiland Road in Buffalo Grove (Tribune)

• Crumpled car left at 59th/Lowe in Englewood after driver hits tree (CBS)

• Residents ask Park Ridge to address dangerous crosswalk beyond an "insulting," "silly" traffic sign

• Madison council voted for "experimental closure" which would designate lower half of State Street Mall as bus-free, ped-only zone (Daily Cardinal)

• Letter to the Editor: We should welcome NASCAR [which glorified drivers, ignored the needs of others] back to Chicago (Crain's)

• "On The Route" owner wants someone to buy North Side bike shop business before she retires (Block Club)

• Where the Brown Line once rolled past a notorious housing project, the North Side line shows us just how much a city can change in 25 years (Chicago)

• ATA: Explore the Heritage Corridor this fall with Metra

• Metra: Additional service means taking the BNSF line to the Western station for The Cure performance at Riot Fest this weekend will be just like heaven

