Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 12

9:05 AM CDT on September 12, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

CTA: Overall transit crime was down 12% year to date in August; violent crime was down 16% year to date

• Police: Driver, 24, was distracted, swerved right, critically injured cyclist, 48, Sunday around 7 AM on Fairfield near Route 176 in Wauconda. (WGN)

• Three people were injured in a Monday afternoon crash at 99th/Halsted in Washington Heights (ABC)

• Building crash: CFD truck driver crashed into a home in Auburn Gresham Monday night, displacing two residents (ABC)

• Cavallini’s in Tinley Park's Oak Park Ave. Metra stop to close over apparent lease dispute, but views differ about reasons (Tribune)

Pace “Hire on the Spot” event for bus operators and mechanics scheduled for Wednesday 9/13, 11 AM to 2 PM, at 14539 S. Depot Dr. in Plainfield

Chicago Mobility Collective meeting this Thursday 9/14, 6-7:30 PM at Riis Park Field House, 6100 W. Fullerton – view agenda here

• Bike tour of historic murals and the new works created by Meeting of Styles artists on Sunday 10:30 AM from 93rd/Commercial in South Chicago (Block Club)

• Downers Grove Bicycle Club to host used bike collection event 10/1, 3 to 6 PM in main parking lot of Downers Grove North High School, 4436 Main St. (Herald)

