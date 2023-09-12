Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 12
Equiticity is about to relaunch BikeForce, its e-bike mechanics classes, for second year
The program is designed to teach participants about new technologies, with the goal of providing education and work opportunities.
How can we better link the Far Southeast Side’s disconnected network of public parks?
Chicago's Southeast Side possesses a natural wealth of lakefront and wetlands, but people on bikes can't yet safely access it.
Hit-and-run car driver killed male pedestrian, 56, on stretch of Independence crossing Eisenhower
The crash report says the responding officers were unable to find Police Observation Device cameras that recorded the incident.