Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 12

• CTA: Overall transit crime was down 12% year to date in August; violent crime was down 16% year to date

• Police: Driver, 24, was distracted, swerved right, critically injured cyclist, 48, Sunday around 7 AM on Fairfield near Route 176 in Wauconda. (WGN)

• Three people were injured in a Monday afternoon crash at 99th/Halsted in Washington Heights (ABC)

• Building crash: CFD truck driver crashed into a home in Auburn Gresham Monday night, displacing two residents (ABC)

• Cavallini’s in Tinley Park's Oak Park Ave. Metra stop to close over apparent lease dispute, but views differ about reasons (Tribune)

• Pace “Hire on the Spot” event for bus operators and mechanics scheduled for Wednesday 9/13, 11 AM to 2 PM, at 14539 S. Depot Dr. in Plainfield

• Chicago Mobility Collective meeting this Thursday 9/14, 6-7:30 PM at Riis Park Field House, 6100 W. Fullerton – view agenda here

• Bike tour of historic murals and the new works created by Meeting of Styles artists on Sunday 10:30 AM from 93rd/Commercial in South Chicago (Block Club)

• Downers Grove Bicycle Club to host used bike collection event 10/1, 3 to 6 PM in main parking lot of Downers Grove North High School, 4436 Main St. (Herald)

