Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 11

9:07 AM CDT on September 11, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

Sponsored by Total Charter Bus - Chicago

• More coverage of CTA tentatively getting $1.973B for Red Line Extension (Tribune, Sun-Times, WTTW, Trains.com, Urbanize)

• Business groups have raised concerns about CMAP's proposal for new tax funding for transit to avoid fiscal gap, combining 3 agencies into one (Tribune)

Hyde Park Herald picks up story of drivers illegally driving, parking on bike-ped trails and Promontory Point, gets additional elected officials on the record

• Temporary casino at Medina Temple in River North, which some neighbors feared would make it more difficult to drive, opened Saturday morning (ABC)

• Hit-and-run driver killed man, 45-55, Saturday around 8 PM in 500 block of S. Independence in Homan Square (WGN)

• Woman, 44, charged with attacking and threatening a CTA worker around 9 PM Sunday in the 3000 block of East 91st Street in South Chicago (FOX)

• Loop CTA service disrupted by track fire near Clark/Lake early this morning, including evacuating about 20 riders, resumed by about 6:50 AM (ABC)

• New Lakeview master plan calls for wider sidewalks, safer crossings and more public art (Block Club)

• Lake Forest City Council to consider regulation options for e-scooter and e-bike use in the community (Tribune)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Bus Rapid Transit

Building speed for bus rapid transit: A conversation with Commuters Take Action’s Olivia Gahan

How could BRT transform public transportation in Chicago, and what it will take to make it happen?

September 9, 2023
Red Line Extension

50 years after it was promised, the South Red Line Extension is slated to get a $1.973B grant

And fortunately, despite what the news release stated, the RLE is still predicted to cut the commute time from 130th to the Loop by 30 minutes.

September 8, 2023
Streetsblog Chicago

Celebrate Chicago’s best bicycling season with Ride Illinois’ family-friendly September event series

Nine of the 15 rides scheduled across Illinois are taking place in Chicagoland, including two within the city of Chicago.

September 7, 2023
See all posts