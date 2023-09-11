Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 11

Sponsored by:

• More coverage of CTA tentatively getting $1.973B for Red Line Extension (Tribune, Sun-Times, WTTW, Trains.com, Urbanize)

• Business groups have raised concerns about CMAP's proposal for new tax funding for transit to avoid fiscal gap, combining 3 agencies into one (Tribune)

• Hyde Park Herald picks up story of drivers illegally driving, parking on bike-ped trails and Promontory Point, gets additional elected officials on the record

• Temporary casino at Medina Temple in River North, which some neighbors feared would make it more difficult to drive, opened Saturday morning (ABC)

• Hit-and-run driver killed man, 45-55, Saturday around 8 PM in 500 block of S. Independence in Homan Square (WGN)

• Woman, 44, charged with attacking and threatening a CTA worker around 9 PM Sunday in the 3000 block of East 91st Street in South Chicago (FOX)

• Loop CTA service disrupted by track fire near Clark/Lake early this morning, including evacuating about 20 riders, resumed by about 6:50 AM (ABC)

• New Lakeview master plan calls for wider sidewalks, safer crossings and more public art (Block Club)

• Lake Forest City Council to consider regulation options for e-scooter and e-bike use in the community (Tribune)

