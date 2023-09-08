Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 7

9:10 AM CDT on September 8, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• The federal government has pledged $1.973B for the $3.6B Red Line Extension project (ABC)

• Hit-and-run driver charged with killing motorcyclist Zuber Shethwala Wednesday in W. Chicago had multiple previous driving violation charges (ABC)

• Driver, 66, injured boy, 13, on bike in crosswalk Wednesday at about 7:30 AM near Weiland Road and Newton Drive in Buffalo Grove, no citations (ABC)

• The new Transportation Benefits Program Act will expand an existing RTA program that lets people pay for transit with pre-tax dollars (Active Trans)

Active Trans discusses the recent passage of the Plow the Sidewalks pilot program ordinance in City Council

• Remodeling work to close North Chicago Metra station until October without interrupting UP-N traffic (Shaw Local)

• Survey shows Naperville residents like to ride bikes but there flaws in the system have some deeming it unsafe (Tribune)

