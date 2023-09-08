Streetsblog Chicago
Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 7
Celebrate Chicago’s best bicycling season with Ride Illinois’ family-friendly September event series
Nine of the 15 rides scheduled across Illinois are taking place in Chicagoland, including two within the city of Chicago.
Drivers invade Promontory Point and the Lakefront Trail, endangering pedestrians and bike riders
Advocates say the worsening problem may require ticketing right now, design that makes it impossible to illegally drive and park in the near future.