Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 7

Sponsored by:

• The federal government has pledged $1.973B for the $3.6B Red Line Extension project (ABC)

• Hit-and-run driver charged with killing motorcyclist Zuber Shethwala Wednesday in W. Chicago had multiple previous driving violation charges (ABC)

• Driver, 66, injured boy, 13, on bike in crosswalk Wednesday at about 7:30 AM near Weiland Road and Newton Drive in Buffalo Grove, no citations (ABC)

• The new Transportation Benefits Program Act will expand an existing RTA program that lets people pay for transit with pre-tax dollars (Active Trans)

• Active Trans discusses the recent passage of the Plow the Sidewalks pilot program ordinance in City Council

• Remodeling work to close North Chicago Metra station until October without interrupting UP-N traffic (Shaw Local)

• Survey shows Naperville residents like to ride bikes but there flaws in the system have some deeming it unsafe (Tribune)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.