Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 6

• Officials reveal cause of crash that killed 2 South Elgin High School students driving to school: "[failure] to yield turning left" (NBC)

• Building crash: On-duty police officer drives into pole at North/Ashland in West Town and the pole strikes a building (CBS)

• Chicago man charged with causing thousands worth of damage to CTA property (CBS)

• CBS: Chaotic dirt bike sideshow goes on right in front of police in West Loop

• Hyde Park's Promontory Park invaded by drivers parking on grass for wedding party, Ald. La Spata gets involved in discussion (Steven Lucy)

• More coverage of Bike the Drive (Sun-Times, Tribune, Axios, WGN)

• About 2,400 participants expected at Sunday's North Shore Century in Evanston (Evanston Now)

• Cheers to this: Beer company will sponsor free rides from Bears game on Sunday from 6:30 to 9:30 PM on #128, #146 buses, Roosevelt 'L' stop (Herald)

