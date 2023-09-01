Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 31

9:00 AM CDT on September 1, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• 2 S. Elgin High School students killed, 3 others injured, including 2 students, in car-semi crash 7 AM Thursday at Route 25/Kenyon Road in Bartlett (ABC)

• Fernando Castellanos, 61, killed by semi driver Wednesday morning at Busse Rd. and Greenleaf Ave, 3rd traffic death in Elk Grove Village in a week (J & T)

• ISP: Trucker dies after abruptly switching lanes, hitting guardrail around 11:22 PM Thursday on Stevenson near Central Ave. (ABC)

• O'Hare shuttle bus driver crashes into median at Terminal 5, man in his 80, who was ejected from the vehicle, in critical condition (ABC)

• Family of Nakari Campbell, teen critically injured in Wicker Park hit-and-run, files lawsuit, pushes CPD to arrest driver (ABC)

• Man, 25, stabbed in the arm in 200 block of S. State Thursday 11:20 PM after argument with another man (Sun-Times)

• CTA will pay $80M as part of settlement to resolve claims it violated IL law by making retirees pay health insurance premiums (TCA)

• Block Club: "DMVs" In Illinois? Secretary Of State says so — but it’s not quite what you think (Block Club)

Bike the Drive is this Sunday, 6:30 to 10:30 AM on DuSable Lake Shore Drive (Block Club)

Streetsblog will be off on Monday and resume publication on Tuesday. Have a great Labor Day weekend!

Editor's note: After being seriously injured on his bicycle in southern Illinois this spring, Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield is in the process of recovering. He recently returned to running SBC on a low-key basis, including publishing Today's Headlines and putting out daily articles. We appreciate all who have been supportive during this time. Thanks for reading!

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Streetsblog Chicago

Baha’i hopes: Advocates help win funding for study on connecting the N. Shore Channel Trail with lakefront

September 1, 2023
Street Design

At first public meeting on Ogden redesign, ideas for shortening crosswalks, adding protected bike lanes are discussed

The project covers a 2.5-mile stretch of the southwest-northeast diagonal street, from from Pulaski Road to Roosevelt Road, mostly in North Lawndale.

September 1, 2023
Streetsblog Chicago is sponsored by

Transit Tees

Check out Transit Tees's summer hat sale
Streetsblog Chicago

Envision Unlimited is bringing its adaptive cycling program to Sunday’s Bike the Drive

Tricycles, tandems and duet bikes will be ridden by people with special needs, meeting at Butler Field at Monroe Street and DLSD.

August 31, 2023
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 31

August 31, 2023
See all posts