Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 31

• 2 S. Elgin High School students killed, 3 others injured, including 2 students, in car-semi crash 7 AM Thursday at Route 25/Kenyon Road in Bartlett (ABC)

• Fernando Castellanos, 61, killed by semi driver Wednesday morning at Busse Rd. and Greenleaf Ave, 3rd traffic death in Elk Grove Village in a week (J & T)

• ISP: Trucker dies after abruptly switching lanes, hitting guardrail around 11:22 PM Thursday on Stevenson near Central Ave. (ABC)

• O'Hare shuttle bus driver crashes into median at Terminal 5, man in his 80, who was ejected from the vehicle, in critical condition (ABC)

• Family of Nakari Campbell, teen critically injured in Wicker Park hit-and-run, files lawsuit, pushes CPD to arrest driver (ABC)

• Man, 25, stabbed in the arm in 200 block of S. State Thursday 11:20 PM after argument with another man (Sun-Times)

• CTA will pay $80M as part of settlement to resolve claims it violated IL law by making retirees pay health insurance premiums (TCA)

• Block Club: "DMVs" In Illinois? Secretary Of State says so — but it’s not quite what you think (Block Club)

• Bike the Drive is this Sunday, 6:30 to 10:30 AM on DuSable Lake Shore Drive (Block Club)

Streetsblog will be off on Monday and resume publication on Tuesday. Have a great Labor Day weekend!

Editor's note: After being seriously injured on his bicycle in southern Illinois this spring, Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield is in the process of recovering. He recently returned to running SBC on a low-key basis, including publishing Today's Headlines and putting out daily articles. We appreciate all who have been supportive during this time. Thanks for reading!

