Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 31

• Real estate empire with $15M in unpaid rat tickets is also being sued by CTA in connection with vacant lot for the Red Line Extension Project (Block Club)

• Tim Butler, president of the Illinois Railroad Association, has been elected as vice chair of the Illinois High-Speed Rail Commission (Railway Age)

• 6 people, including 3 pedestrians, hospitalized after crash at 87th/Indiana in West Chesterfield neighborhood Wednesday afternoon (NBC)

• Man sentenced to 6 years prison for September 2022 wine bottle attack on Red Line near 95th (ABC)

• Man, 41, charged after attacking CTA bus driver, 30, robbing passenger, 52, near 132nd/Indiana in W. Pullman (FOX)

• Search for robbery suspects halts Union Pacific trains, as well as those on Metra’s UP West Line in Chicago suburbs (Trains.com)

• University of Chicago, CTA renew free bus ride program for school community (WBBM)

• A new survey says the safest city in Illinois for bicycle riding is... wait for it... Rockford! (RR Star)

Editor's note: After being seriously injured on his bicycle in southern Illinois this spring, Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield is in the process of recovering. He recently returned to running SBC on a low-key basis, including publishing Today's Headlines and putting out daily articles. We appreciate all who have been supportive during this time. Thanks for reading!

