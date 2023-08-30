Sponsored by Transit Tees
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 30
Ride celebrates Black cycling champ Major Taylor, modern-day African-American bike advocacy
The Major Taylor Trail Keepers Celebration Ride was organized by MTTK Chicago, Friends of the Major Taylor Trail, and Major Taylor Cycling Club Chicago.
What’s going on with the Bucktown stretch of the Leavitt Neighborhood Greenway?
Unfortunately the contraflow lanes and shared-lane markings got prematurely sketched, but the real thing is on the way.