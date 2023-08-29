Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 29

Sponsored by:

• Chicago bike riders demand more protected bike lanes and lower speed limits (WBEZ)

• CTA: A year from the launch of "Meeting the Moment," measurable progrss has been made in 5 pillars of the plan

• Renderings emerge for Logan Square Blue Line station rehab (Urbanize)

• Shooting, crash closed inbound Bishop Ford Expressway between 137th and 147th streets on Monday evening (NBC)

• CPD: 3 robbery suspects in custody after West Town crash Tuesday morning at Hubbard/Western (ABC)

• Evanston police: Man, 30, arrested Monday morning near Foster CTA station, charged with aggravated assault (Evanston Now)

• Stair cave in at University Park Metra station leads to questions about when upgrades are coming (Tribune)

Editor's note: After being seriously injured on his bicycle in southern Illinois this spring, Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield is in the process of recovering. He recently returned to running SBC on a low-key basis, including publishing Today's Headlines and putting out daily articles. We appreciate all who have been supportive during this time. Thanks for reading!

