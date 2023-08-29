Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 29
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog Chicago
See all posts
What’s going on with the Bucktown stretch of the Leavitt Neighborhood Greenway?
Unfortunately the contraflow lanes and shared-lane markings got prematurely sketched, but the real thing is on the way.
John Kezdy, 64, singer of The Effigies, died after bike crash with delivery van stopped in bike lane
According to police, Kezdy was biking north on Sheridan Road in Glencoe when he collided with the vehicle
Chicago’s e-scooter program is zooming ahead, but equity gaps remain
The city’s e-scooters are seeing increased use, but ridership lags in the city’s Black and Brown neighborhoods