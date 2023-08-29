Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 29

9:15 AM CDT on August 29, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• Chicago bike riders demand more protected bike lanes and lower speed limits (WBEZ)

• CTA: A year from the launch of "Meeting the Moment," measurable progrss has been made in 5 pillars of the plan

• Renderings emerge for Logan Square Blue Line station rehab (Urbanize)

• Shooting, crash closed inbound Bishop Ford Expressway between 137th and 147th streets on Monday evening (NBC)

• CPD: 3 robbery suspects in custody after West Town crash Tuesday morning at Hubbard/Western (ABC)

• Evanston police: Man, 30, arrested Monday morning near Foster CTA station, charged with aggravated assault (Evanston Now)

• Stair cave in at University Park Metra station leads to questions about when upgrades are coming (Tribune)

Editor's note: After being seriously injured on his bicycle in southern Illinois this spring, Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield is in the process of recovering. He recently returned to running SBC on a low-key basis, including publishing Today's Headlines and putting out daily articles. We appreciate all who have been supportive during this time. Thanks for reading!

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Streetsblog Chicago

What’s going on with the Bucktown stretch of the Leavitt Neighborhood Greenway?

Unfortunately the contraflow lanes and shared-lane markings got prematurely sketched, but the real thing is on the way.

August 28, 2023
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 28

August 28, 2023
Scooters

Chicago’s e-scooter program is zooming ahead, but equity gaps remain

The city’s e-scooters are seeing increased use, but ridership lags in the city’s Black and Brown neighborhoods

August 25, 2023
See all posts