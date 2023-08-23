Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 23

Sponsored by:

• One person injured in a semi crash early Tuesday on I-94 near Route 176 in Lake County, massive traffic backup (ABC)

• CPD searching for suspects accused of kicking, breaking windows 8/17 during middle of day on Green Line at 63rd (ABC)

• Old Irving Park neighbors fed up with noise, traffic from Metra project to upgrade Greyland station (Block Club)

• Shuttles will replace last outbound Metra MD-N train on 8/25 and 1st inbound train on 8/26, due to work between Lake Forest and Libertyville.

• Luxury container homes planned for South Side "Paused" for now (Block Club)

• Cyclists of varying abilities enjoyed a fleet of bikes at the Ed Rudolph Velodrome in Northbrook Saturday (Tribune)

• Triathlon training program aims to level playing field for young West Siders (Sun-Times)

• What destinations should you visit in Rockford after Metra service launches there in 2027? (In the meantime you can take the Van Galder bus.) (Axios)

• Bike Lane Uprising 6th anniversary party from 6:30-9 PM on Thursday, 9/28 at Specialized - Fulton Market

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Editor's note: After being seriously injured on his bicycle in southern Illinois this spring, Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield is in the process of recovering. He recently returned to running SBC on a low-key basis, including publishing Today's Headlines and putting out daily articles. We appreciate all who have been supportive during this time. Thanks for reading!