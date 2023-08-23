Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by Transit Tees

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 23

8:57 AM CDT on August 23, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

Sponsored by Transit Tees

• One person injured in a semi crash early Tuesday on I-94 near Route 176 in Lake County, massive traffic backup (ABC)

• CPD searching for suspects accused of kicking, breaking windows 8/17 during middle of day on Green Line at 63rd (ABC)

• Old Irving Park neighbors fed up with noise, traffic from Metra project to upgrade Greyland station (Block Club)

• Shuttles will replace last outbound Metra MD-N train on 8/25 and 1st inbound train on 8/26, due to work between Lake Forest and Libertyville.

• Luxury container homes planned for South Side "Paused" for now (Block Club)

• Cyclists of varying abilities enjoyed a fleet of bikes at the Ed Rudolph Velodrome in Northbrook Saturday (Tribune)

• Triathlon training program aims to level playing field for young West Siders (Sun-Times)

• What destinations should you visit in Rockford after Metra service launches there in 2027? (In the meantime you can take the Van Galder bus.) (Axios)

• Bike Lane Uprising 6th anniversary party from 6:30-9 PM on Thursday, 9/28 at Specialized - Fulton Market

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Editor's note: After being seriously injured on his bicycle in southern Illinois this spring, Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield is in the process of recovering. He recently returned to running SBC on a low-key basis, including publishing Today's Headlines and putting out daily articles. We appreciate all who have been supportive during this time. Thanks for reading!

donate button
John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Lake Calumet Bike Network Study

County, CDOT hosted bike ride to look at the strengths and weaknesses of SE Side bike infrastructure

Feedback from the ride and an online survey will be used for the Lake Calumet Bike Network Study.

August 23, 2023
Streetsblog Chicago

Has the Forest Park Rebuild been going smoothly or have there been snags? CTA, CTAction have different POVs.

On the bright side, yesterday's reopening of the Clinton and UIC-Halsted stations seemed to go with no major snafus.

August 22, 2023
Streetsblog Chicago

CPD knows owner of car whose driver killed Ulysses Coleman, 38, Sunday in Austin, but hasn’t filed charges

Hopefully the police department will use all legal methods available to identify and charge the motorist who killed Coleman.

August 21, 2023
See all posts