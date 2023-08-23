Sponsored by Transit Tees
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 23
County, CDOT hosted bike ride to look at the strengths and weaknesses of SE Side bike infrastructure
Feedback from the ride and an online survey will be used for the Lake Calumet Bike Network Study.
Has the Forest Park Rebuild been going smoothly or have there been snags? CTA, CTAction have different POVs.
On the bright side, yesterday's reopening of the Clinton and UIC-Halsted stations seemed to go with no major snafus.
CPD knows owner of car whose driver killed Ulysses Coleman, 38, Sunday in Austin, but hasn’t filed charges
Hopefully the police department will use all legal methods available to identify and charge the motorist who killed Coleman.