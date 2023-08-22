Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 22

9:03 AM CDT on August 22, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Tribune editorial: To boost ridership, take Metra beyond the 9-to-5 commute

• Eastbound 92-year-old driver critically injures man, 27, biking south across 4-lane Devon at flashing beacon Valley Line Trail crossing near Kedzie (CBS)

• Nakari Campbell, 17, critically injured by hit-and-run driver on 8/4 at Division/Ashland "no longer in coma, has been alert and speaking" (Block Club)

• Two children, one adult seriously injured Monday around 9 AM in crash involving CFD firetruck driver near 71st/Wentworth in Englewood (WGN)

• Hit-and-run driver in red sedan seriously injured man, about 50, crossing 6-lane 8600 block of Stony Island Ave. at around 1:44 AM (ABC)

• Building crash: Client of Skokie nail salon drove car into its storefront in the 4000 block of Oakton, no injuries (ABC)

• Neighbors complain to CBS about Warrenville's plans to build bike path on the edge of their property, across street from forest preserve (CBS)

• CTA announced last week that weekend track renewal may impact trains on 8/26-27 at Central Purple Line station in Evanston (Tribune)

Metra BNSF won't stop at the Westmont Station on 8/26-27 due to track work at the station and adjacent Cass Avenue crossing

Major Taylor Trail Keepers Celebration Ride this Saturday 8/26 8 AM at Dan Ryan Woods

Metra offers special Heritage Corridor service on 6 Saturdays this fall, providing opportunities to explore bike and running paths, fests, breweries,

Editor's note: After being seriously injured on his bicycle in southern Illinois this spring, Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield is in the process of recovering. He recently returned to running SBC on a low-key basis, including publishing Today's Headlines and putting out daily articles. We appreciate all who have been supportive during this time. Thanks for reading!

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

